Here Are the Lyrics to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey’s ultimate Christmas anthem makes its annual return to the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Nov. 26) at No. 25. The holiday track has charted every single year since its release in 1994.

The song hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017. In December 2019, it ascended to the summit at last, for three weeks that holiday season, becoming the second holiday song ever to reign, after “The Chipmunk Song,” by The Chipmunks with David Seville, spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 1958.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Carey wrote the Christmas classic herself, which appears on her album Merry Christmas. The grainy home-video-style music video for the song features montages of Carey putting ornaments on a Christmas tree and playing around in the snow with Santa and his reindeer. Carey sings that her one Christmas wish isn’t for “presents underneath the Christmas tree,” but for her love to come visit her to experience the magic and romance of the holiday season.

The moment the opening bells ring to start off “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Carey draws out the melody of the lines “I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” the holiday season has officially begun. Check out the full lyrics below (if you don’t already know them by heart) so you can sing along to this re-charting Christmas hit.