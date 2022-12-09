Here Are the Lyrics to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey’s ultimate Christmas anthem makes its annual return to the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Nov. 26) at No. 25. The holiday track has charted every single year since its release in 1994.
The song hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017. In December 2019, it ascended to the summit at last, for three weeks that holiday season, becoming the second holiday song ever to reign, after “The Chipmunk Song,” by The Chipmunks with David Seville, spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 1958.
Carey wrote the Christmas classic herself, which appears on her album Merry Christmas. The grainy home-video-style music video for the song features montages of Carey putting ornaments on a Christmas tree and playing around in the snow with Santa and his reindeer. Carey sings that her one Christmas wish isn’t for “presents underneath the Christmas tree,” but for her love to come visit her to experience the magic and romance of the holiday season.
The moment the opening bells ring to start off “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Carey draws out the melody of the lines “I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” the holiday season has officially begun. Check out the full lyrics below (if you don’t already know them by heart) so you can sing along to this re-charting Christmas hit.
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don’t care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true oh
All I want for Christmas is you
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need, and I
Don’t care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I don’t need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won’t make me happy
With a toy on Christmas day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
I won’t ask for much this Christmas
I won’t even wish for snow, and I
I just wanna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe
I won’t make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won’t even stay awake
To hear those magic reindeer click
‘Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do
Oh, Baby all I want for Christmas is you
All the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere
And the sound of children’s
Laughter fills the air
And everyone is singing
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa won’t you bring me
The one I really need
Won’t you please bring my baby to me quickly
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
This is all I’m asking for
I just wanna see my baby
Standing right outside my door
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is you
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Mariah Carey, Walter Afanasieff