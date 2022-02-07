Here Are the Lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly & Willow’s ‘Emo Girl’

A particular type of girl has captured both Machine Gun Kelly and Willow‘s hearts.

The duo teamed up for an uptempo, pop-punk collaboration titled “Emo Girl,” where the duo trade verses about their dream fishnet-wearing, dark lipstick-rocking girl.

The song — which is also an homage to the horror flick Jennifer’s Body starring MGK’s fiancée, Megan Fox — is slated to appear on the follow-up to MGK’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall,

If you need a guide to follow along with Machine Gun Kelly and Willow’s “Emo Girl,” find all the lyrics below:

