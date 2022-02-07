Here Are the Lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly & Willow’s ‘Emo Girl’

A particular type of girl has captured both Machine Gun Kelly and Willow‘s hearts.
The duo teamed up for an uptempo, pop-punk collaboration titled “Emo Girl,” where the duo trade verses about their dream fishnet-wearing, dark lipstick-rocking girl.
The song — which is also an homage to the horror flick Jennifer’s Body starring MGK’s fiancée, Megan Fox — is slated to appear on the follow-up to MGK’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall,
If you need a guide to follow along with Machine Gun Kelly and Willow’s “Emo Girl,” find all the lyrics below:
(I am a God)
Na-na, na-na, na-na-na-na-na
Yeah, she’s got
Makeup by the mirror in her bedroom
Thigh-high fishnets and some black boots
Nose pierced with the cigarette perfume
Half dead but she still looks so cute
She is a monster in disguise
And she knows all the words to the trap songs
Takes pics with the cherry-red lipstick
Says she only dates guys with a big (mmm)
I fell in love with an emo girl
I’m in love with an emo girl
I fell in love with an emo girl
All I want is an emo girl
Na-na, na-na, na-na-na-na-na
She puts eyeliner on her dark skin
She tells me lies but she knows all of my secrets
And when we drive in the car and I say, “who is this band?”
She says, “you won’t understand, it’s some next shit”
Choke-choke-choker on her neck, kiss me
Holy fuck, I’m bleeding on your Blink tee
So, so, so many regrets, you tell me you’re depressed
Baby girl, that makes two of us
I fell in love with an emo girl
I’m in love with an emo girl
I fell in love with an emo girl
All I want is an emo girl
I fell in love with an emo girl
I’m in love with an emo girl
I fell in love with an emo girl
All I want is an emo girl
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Uh-uh-uh
I fell in love with an emo girl
I’m in love with an emo girl
I fell in love with an emo girl
All I want is an emo girl
I fell in love with an emo girl
I’m in love with an emo girl
I fell in love with an emo girl
All I want is an emo girl
She’s in love, emo girl
We’re getting hotter than love, hahaha
(Yo, oh my God, haha, ah)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, Nicholas Long, Steve Basil, Travis Barker, Willow Smith