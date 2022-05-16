Here are the Lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Twin Flame’

Machine Gun Kelly‘s Mainstream Sellout album closer, “Twin Flame,” is a sweet ode to the love of his life, Megan Fox.

The rocker performed the ballad at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15), wishing the Jennifer’s Body actress, whom he affectionately called his “wife,” a happy birthday, as she turned 36 the next day.

If you need a guide to follow along with Machine Gun Kelly’s “Twin Flame,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah

It’s been six days since the last time

I saw your face and you asked my sign

I told you mine, I questioned why

And you said, “Everything’s aligned”

On the first day, you told me

I was your twin flame from a past life

And tonight, the moon is full

So take me anywhere outside

I cannot kiss you yet, you’re magic

So I’ll just stare at you instead

I get insecure and panic

‘Cause I know you’re too pure for this

You’re too good for me

I’m too bad to keep

I’m too sad, lonely

I want you only

Ayy

I got six ways to say that I

Fell in love with you at first sight

I wish that I could frame the way

You look at me with those eyes

Freeze time, baby, rewind

Maybe ask you earlier, “Be mine”

See, I didn’t understand

Deja vu ’til I met you

You’re too good for me

I’m too bad to keep

I’m too sad, lonely

I want you only

You’re too good for me

I’m too bad to keep

I’m too sad, lonely

I want you only

I feel like, um, just leaving here, and

(You feel like what?)

Me and you could just drive somewhere, could just leave

(In this film I know) (okay, I love you)

(There’s no happy endings) I love you

(In this film I know)

(There’s no happy endings)

Go to sleep

I’ll see you in my dreams

This changes everything

Now I have to set you free

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Richard Colson Baker, Nicholas Alex Long, Omer Fedi, Travis L. Barker