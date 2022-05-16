Here are the Lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Twin Flame’

Machine Gun Kelly‘s Mainstream Sellout album closer, “Twin Flame,” is a sweet ode to the love of his life, Megan Fox.
The rocker performed the ballad at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15), wishing the Jennifer’s Body actress, whom he affectionately called his “wife,” a happy birthday, as she turned 36 the next day.
If you need a guide to follow along with Machine Gun Kelly’s “Twin Flame,” find the lyrics below:
Yeah
It’s been six days since the last time
I saw your face and you asked my sign
I told you mine, I questioned why
And you said, “Everything’s aligned”
On the first day, you told me
I was your twin flame from a past life
And tonight, the moon is full
So take me anywhere outside
I cannot kiss you yet, you’re magic
So I’ll just stare at you instead
I get insecure and panic
‘Cause I know you’re too pure for this
You’re too good for me
I’m too bad to keep
I’m too sad, lonely
I want you only
Ayy
I got six ways to say that I
Fell in love with you at first sight
I wish that I could frame the way
You look at me with those eyes
Freeze time, baby, rewind
Maybe ask you earlier, “Be mine”
See, I didn’t understand
Deja vu ’til I met you
You’re too good for me
I’m too bad to keep
I’m too sad, lonely
I want you only
You’re too good for me
I’m too bad to keep
I’m too sad, lonely
I want you only
I feel like, um, just leaving here, and
(You feel like what?)
Me and you could just drive somewhere, could just leave
(In this film I know) (okay, I love you)
(There’s no happy endings) I love you
(In this film I know)
(There’s no happy endings)
Go to sleep
I’ll see you in my dreams
This changes everything
Now I have to set you free
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Richard Colson Baker, Nicholas Alex Long, Omer Fedi, Travis L. Barker