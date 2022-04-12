Here Are the Lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly & Bring Me the Horizon’s ‘Maybe’

For his highly anticipated, star-studded album, Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly called on Bring Me the Horizon for “Maybe.”
Mainstream Sellout topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 9 with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 31, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It’s the artist’s second leader, following his last release, 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. All told, Mainstream Sellout is his sixth top 10 on the tally.
If you need a guide to follow along with Machine Gun Kelly and Bring Me the Horizon’s “Maybe,” find the lyrics below:
That’s hard
Two, three, five
Maybe if I had somethin’ to say
Butterfly effect from the last three days now
Maybe if I had somethin’ to save
I used to have a soul until I threw it away
There’s shadows on the wall, wish I would’ve ran (yeah)
Gotta get away, I hope you understand (uh)
I try to hide my face like a wanted man (yeah)
Maybe I’ll be gone before you count to ten (huh)
I made up my mind this evening
I’m takin’ the last, I’m takin’ the last
Drink while my conscience eats me
I’m takin’ the last, I’m takin’ the last
I’m ready to let you go
I’m ready to let you go
I’m ready to let you go
This time is the last, this time is the last
Maybe if we went another way (another way)
I wouldn’t be regretting the decisions that I made, uh
I don’t wanna spend another day (another day)
Looking for somebody that I know I can’t replace
My tears fall, you don’t miss me
Put me out my misery
Think my heart is history
I think I’m broken, nothing can fix me
I made up my mind this evening
I’m takin’ the last, I’m takin’ the last
Drink while my conscience eats me
I’m takin’ the last, I’m takin’ the last
I’m ready to let you go
I’m ready to let you go
I’m ready to let you go
This time is the last, this time is the last
Yeah (maybe)
We were built to fall apart
But I can’t feel you now
And it’s too late now, there’s no point screamin’
Dug your grave, so fuck your feelings
No one’s here, so now you’re on your own
I made up my mind this evening
I’m takin’ the last, I’m takin’ the last
Drink while my conscience eats me
I’m takin’ the last, I’m takin’ the last
I’m ready to let you go
I’m ready to let you go
I’m ready to let you go
This time is the last, this time is the last
