Here Are the Lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s ‘Make Up Sex’

For his highly anticipated album, Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly called on Blackbear to join him in the ode to toxicity, “Make Up Sex.”

Mainstream Sellout topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 9 with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 31, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It’s the artist’s second leader, following his last release, 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. All told, Mainstream Sellout is his sixth top 10 on the tally.

If you need a guide to follow along with Machine Gun Kelly’s “Make Up Sex” featuring Blackbear, find the lyrics below:

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Blackbear Machine Gun Kelly See latest videos, charts and news