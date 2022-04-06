Here Are the Lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s ‘Make Up Sex’

For his highly anticipated album, Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly called on Blackbear to join him in the ode to toxicity, “Make Up Sex.”
Mainstream Sellout topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 9 with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 31, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It’s the artist’s second leader, following his last release, 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. All told, Mainstream Sellout is his sixth top 10 on the tally.
If you need a guide to follow along with Machine Gun Kelly’s “Make Up Sex” featuring Blackbear, find the lyrics below:
Okay
Screaming when we f—, screaming when we fight, yeah
Even when I’m drunk, you’re my only type, yeah
Please don’t break my heart, I know that you might, yeah
(Tell me, tell me now) are you ’bout that life? Yeah
Bonnie and Clyde, ready to die
(Two) gravesites, later tonight
(You) told me to stop waiting
I can feel your back breaking
Face down, laid pipe
(Ooh) waterworks, swim your pool
Backstroke, we both naked
I can see that a– shaking (damn)
Yeah, break up just to make up
You’re gone when I wake up
Yeah, break up just to make up
You’re gone when I wake up
Yeah
I love chaos, I love toxic
I love wreckage, I love falling
Picture taking, picture cropping
It’s hard lately, I’m exhausted
You hate my guts, then you love me
You made me feel so disgusting
Can’t stop a runner from running
So, go, go, go
You’re my only drug, you’re my only vice, yeah
Fight and then we f—, you’re my only type, yeah
Mixin’ bad decisions up with one night stands and Hennessy
All I got’s this broken heart but you could have the rest of me
Yeah, break up just to make up
You’re gone when I wake up
Yeah, break up just to make up
You’re gone when I wake up
When you come back, I’ll be waiting (I’m missing you)
There’s something you’re not saying
When you come back, I’ll be waiting (is it someone new?)
There’s something you’re not saying
I’m missing you
Is it someone new?
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Richard Colson Baker, Matthew Tyler Musto, Travis L. Barker