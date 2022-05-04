Here Are the Lyrics to Luke Combs’ ‘Tomorrow Me’

Luke Combs is tempted to keep an on-again, off-again relationship burning for one more night, but he knows letting go is better for his future.
The ballad is set to appear on the country crooner’s upcoming Growin’ Up album, slated for release on June 24.
If you need a guide to follow along with Luke Combs’ “Tomorrow Me,” find the lyrics below:
Telephone rings, can I come over?
It’s kinda just the way things go since we’ve been over
I know what you want and I want it too
The problem is what’s wrong with it’s the bigger issue
Tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight
If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time
So maybe we should let yesterday be
‘Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me
In the morning light I’ll be the guy
Staring down “I told you so” for the hundredth time
And you’ll be okay, you always are
And I’ll be picking up the pieces if we go that far
‘Cause tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight
If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time
So maybe we should let yesterday be
‘Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me
I know how it’s gonna end
Just like it always ends
Yeah, tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight
If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time
So maybe we should let yesterday be
Yeah, maybe we should let yesterday be
‘Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me
Hey, tomorrow me
