Here Are the Lyrics to Luke Combs’ ‘The Kind of Love We Make’

Luke Combs unveiled his newest album, Growin’ Up, back in June, and an immediate standout track from the album is the grown up “The Kind of Love We Make.”
The country star jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 9), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, thanks to the opening week of Growin’ Up.
If you need a guide to Luke Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make,” find the lyrics below:
We’ve been burnin’ both ends
Keepin’ the lights on
So I’ve been thinkin’ we need
A little time alone
So whatcha say we cancel our plans?
Tonight, I’m only gonna be your man
Let’s get some candles burnin’
And some records turnin’
All the lights down low
Take it nice and slow
The way your body’s movin’
Keep doin’ what you’re doin’
To me all night long
Writin’ our love song
Girl, I want it, gotta have it
Let the passion take us to a higher place
Makin’ the kind of love we make
Well, there ain’t no way, baby
To get me out this house
When you look this good
What could I even think about? Oh
Besides turnin’ round and lockin’ the door
Watchin’ your red dress fall to the floor
Let’s get some candles burnin’
And some records turnin’
All the lights down low
Take it nice and slow
The way your body’s movin’
Keep doin’ what you’re doin’
To me all night long
Writin’ our love song
Girl, I want it, gotta have it
Let the passion take us to a higher place
Makin’ the kind of love we make
Kind of love we make
So whatcha say we cancel our plans?
Tonight, I’m only gonna be your man
Let’s get some candles burnin’
Some records turnin’
All the lights down low
Take it nice and slow
The way your body’s movin’
Keep doin’ what you’re doin’
To me all night long
Writin’ our love song
Girl, I want it, gotta have it
Let the passion take us to a higher place
Girl, I want it, gotta have it
Let the passion take us to a higher place
Makin’ the kind of love we make
Kind of love we make
Makin’ the kind of love we make
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Daniel Paul Isbell, Jamie Davis, Luke Albert Combs, Reid Isbell