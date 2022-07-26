Here Are the Lyrics to Luke Combs’ ‘The Kind of Love We Make’

Luke Combs unveiled his newest album, Growin’ Up, back in June, and an immediate standout track from the album is the grown up “The Kind of Love We Make.”

The country star jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 9), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, thanks to the opening week of Growin’ Up.

If you need a guide to Luke Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make,” find the lyrics below: