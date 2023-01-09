Here Are the Lyrics to Luke Combs‘ ’Going, Going, Gone’

Luke Combs is crooning about a girl who moves on easy with “Going, Going, Gone” off his popular 2022 album, Growin’ Up.

“Sometimes I feel like a college kid, and some days I feel like I’m 65 or 70 — I wouldn’t say I’m middle-aged, but it’s like I feel like a real adult,” the CMA Awards reigning entertainer of the year previously told Billboard of his skyrocketing career. “When I walk into a room, no one’s like, ‘That can be a guy in college.’ Nobody thinks that… It’s like, time to kind of get it together fully, and dig into this life thing.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone,” find the lyrics below:

