Here Are the Lyrics to Luke Combs‘ ’Going, Going, Gone’

Luke Combs is crooning about a girl who moves on easy with “Going, Going, Gone” off his popular 2022 album, Growin’ Up.
“Sometimes I feel like a college kid, and some days I feel like I’m 65 or 70 — I wouldn’t say I’m middle-aged, but it’s like I feel like a real adult,” the CMA Awards reigning entertainer of the year previously told Billboard of his skyrocketing career. “When I walk into a room, no one’s like, ‘That can be a guy in college.’ Nobody thinks that… It’s like, time to kind of get it together fully, and dig into this life thing.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone,” find the lyrics below:
And others, they were born to run
You can’t tie down up and leaving
Like the changing of the seasons
Good things, they come and then they go
Like a runaway southbound train
Like an Arizona desert rain
Like lightning in the sky
Like fireworks in July
Like a left field home run ball
Like a whiskey shot at last call
It’s like she was made for moving on
That girl is going, going, gone
I could say it wasn’t meant to be
But maybe meant to be’s misunderstood
Can’t hold on to letting go
Change the way the river flows
Loving her’s like roping in the wind
Like a runaway southbound train
Like an Arizona desert rain
Like lightning in the sky
Like fireworks in July
Like a left field home run ball
Like a whiskey shot at last call
It’s like she was made for moving on
That girl is going, going, gone
She ain’t got one bit of stick around
There’s no sense in trying to slow her down
Like a runaway southbound train
Like an Arizona desert rain
Like lightning in the sky
Like fireworks in July
Like a left field home run ball
Like a whiskey shot at last call
It’s like she was made for moving on
That girl is going, going, gone
Going, going, gone
Going, going, gone
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: James Mcnair, Luke Albert Combs, Ray Fulcher