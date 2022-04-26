Here Are the Lyrics to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo is back, unveiling “About Damn Time” on April 14 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. The track is the introduction to her upcoming album, Special.

Special is the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, Cuz I Love You. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 7, 2019, and spent an impressive 127 weeks total on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” find the lyrics below:

(Anyway)

It’s bad bi— o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty

I’ve been through a lot but I’m still flirty (okay)

Is everybody back up in the buildin’?

It’s been a minute, tell me how you’re healin’

‘Cause I’m about to get into my feelings

How you feelin’? How you feel right now?

Oh, I’ve been so down and under pressure

I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah

Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be

Uh, bi—, I might be better

Turn up the music, turn down the lights

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be alright

Okay (okay), alright

It’s about damn time (time)

Turn up the music, let’s celebrate (alright)

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be okay

Okay (okay), alright

It’s about damn time

In a minute I’ma need a sentimental

Man or woman to pump me up

Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-enci’s

Tryna bring out the fabulous

‘Cause I give a f— way too much

I’ma need like two shots in my cup

Wanna get up, wanna get down

Mm, that’s how I feel right now

Oh, I’ve been so down and under pressure

I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah

Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be

Uh, bi—, I might be better

Turn up the music, turn down the lights

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be alright

Okay (okay), alright

It’s about damn time (time)

Turn up the music, let’s celebrate (alright)

I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be okay

Okay (okay), alright

It’s about damn time

Bi—

‘Cause, uh, you know that time it is, uh

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (uh-huh)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (woo)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight

Okay (okay), alright (alright)

It’s about damn time

I’m comin’ out tonight, (let’s go) I’m comin’ out tonight (comin’ out tonight)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (woo)

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (comin’ out tonight)

Okay (okay), alright

It’s about damn time

Oh

Bi—

Yeah, yeah

It’s about damn time

