Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Uzi Vert notched his first top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in two years as “Just Wanna Rock” rallied 19-8 on the list dated Dec. 3.

He first visited the tier as a featured act on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and last appeared in the area nearly two years ago, in November 2020, on “Drankin n Smokin,” with Future.

