Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Follow along with the lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert's 2022 hit.

Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Lil Uzi Vert notched his first top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in two years as “Just Wanna Rock” rallied 19-8 on the list dated Dec. 3. 

He first visited the tier as a featured act on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and last appeared in the area nearly two years ago, in November 2020, on “Drankin n Smokin,” with Future.

If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” find the lyrics below:

Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah
I just wanna rock
Body-ody, yeah (shake it down)

Damn
Damn
(MC, make another hit) whoa
This ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)
This ain’t what you want
This ain’t what you want

Ha, 1600 block, I just wanna rock (shake it down)
I just wanna, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
I just wanna rock, body-ody, yeah (shake it down)
Shawty got that body-ody, ah, ah, ah (shake it down)
Hit it once, no ties (shake it, shake it)
How the f— you gon’ kill my vibe? (shake it down)
Stand on my money, don’t know my size (shake it, shake it)
Pick them sides (shake it down)
And you better choose wisely (shake it, shake it down-down)
That’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five (shake it, shake it)

That’s my high
Damn
Damn (one, two, three, four, throw up the five)

(MC, make another hit) whoa
This ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)
This ain’t what you want
This ain’t what you want

Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (shake it down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, damn (shake it down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it down-down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it down-down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it down-down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it, shake it)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Javier Mercado, Mohamed Camara, Symere Woods

ad