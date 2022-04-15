Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Tjay’s ‘In My Head’

If the lyrics of Lil Tjay‘s “In My Head” are already stuck in your head, even though the song was just released this month, there’s a good reason for that. The new song interpolates Iyaz‘s 2009 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit “Replay” — even referencing the generation-defining iPod, even though most people just listen to music through their iPhones now.

Lil Tjay’s song makes its Hot 100 debut straight into the top 40 this week, at No. 33, so there’s no telling whether the song could match (or surpass) its predecessor’s No. 2 peak. Tjay previously climbed as high as No. 3 with “Calling My Phone,” featuring 6LACK.

Below, find the full lyrics, including that part that feels like it’s “stuck on replay.”

Shawty’s like a melody in my head

That I can’t keep out, got me singin’ like

Na-na-na-na, everyday (Lil Tjay)

It’s like my iPod stuck on replay, replay (ooh-ooh, ooh)

I got some funny feelings in my head

And, girl, I don’t know what to call it (call)

Too iffy and quick, I can’t say that it’s love

But I know that I want some more of it (more)

These feelings been stuck in my head

Ain’t too big on love, but with you, I’m all for it (no)

See the world, me and you, we can tour it

Fuck all them bitches, ain’t shit to ignore it

Daily you be on my mind

My heart hurt, beat and bruised from the owner before it

Got a good feelin’ this time

I been focused on you and I cannot ignore it

Better than all them combined

See nothin’ better than callin’ you mine

You a ten out of ten, you a dime

Fuck all the others, leave that shit behind

Have you ever loved a gangster? (No)

Got a feelin’ that you never did (nah)

It’s a different type of love, different type of hug

Tryna catch it from a kid (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I been through mad stuff

And my background and past rough (rough)

Takin’ shots, got my glass up

My life started a disaster

Lately minutes just been faster

Trench kid preachin’ like a pastor

You been on my mind, shit been out of line

Normally, I be on Casper

Normally, I keep it smooth

Guard up high like I’m a master

But it’s something about you

I can’t see through, ooh

I got some funny feelings in my head

And, girl, I don’t know what to call it (call)

Too iffy and quick, I can’t say that it’s love

But I know that I want some more of it (more)

These feelings been stuck in my head

Ain’t too big on love, but with you, I’m all for it (no)

See the world, me and you, we can tour it

Fuck all them bitches, ain’t shit to ignore it

Daily you be on my mind

My heart hurt, beat and bruised from the owner before it

Got a good feelin’ this time

I been focused on you and I cannot ignore it

Better than all them combined

See nothin’ better than callin’ you mine

You a ten out of ten, you a dime

Fuck all the others, leave that shit behind

Side step, that’s my flex

And you gon’ die if you keep tryna play games

All I know is treacherous, fuck around it’s straight flames

Hate pain, but it’s all through my veins

Rollin’ dope, it go straight to my mind

Fuck how you feelin’ I’m one of a kind

Can’t no one hold me back

How they gon’ hold me back?

Destined to win, ain’t no blockin’ my shine

Took me a minute, I waited

Every year shit get greater, I’m stuck in my prime

Soon get better, it’s way more than fine

I be the type to just say less and grind

Shawty’s like a melody in my head

That I can’t keep out, got me singing like

Na-na-na-na, everyday

It’s like my iPod stuck on replay, replay

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Jason Joel Desrouleaux, Jonathan Rotem, Keidran Kenmore Jones, Kisean Paul Anderson, Theron Makiel Thomas, Timothy Jamahli Thomas, Tione Merritt