Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Tjay’s ‘In My Head’

If the lyrics of Lil Tjay‘s “In My Head” are already stuck in your head, even though the song was just released this month, there’s a good reason for that. The new song interpolates Iyaz‘s 2009 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit “Replay” — even referencing the generation-defining iPod, even though most people just listen to music through their iPhones now.
Lil Tjay’s song makes its Hot 100 debut straight into the top 40 this week, at No. 33, so there’s no telling whether the song could match (or surpass) its predecessor’s No. 2 peak. Tjay previously climbed as high as No. 3 with “Calling My Phone,” featuring 6LACK.
Below, find the full lyrics, including that part that feels like it’s “stuck on replay.”
Shawty’s like a melody in my head
That I can’t keep out, got me singin’ like
Na-na-na-na, everyday (Lil Tjay)
It’s like my iPod stuck on replay, replay (ooh-ooh, ooh)
I got some funny feelings in my head
And, girl, I don’t know what to call it (call)
Too iffy and quick, I can’t say that it’s love
But I know that I want some more of it (more)
These feelings been stuck in my head
Ain’t too big on love, but with you, I’m all for it (no)
See the world, me and you, we can tour it
Fuck all them bitches, ain’t shit to ignore it
Daily you be on my mind
My heart hurt, beat and bruised from the owner before it
Got a good feelin’ this time
I been focused on you and I cannot ignore it
Better than all them combined
See nothin’ better than callin’ you mine
You a ten out of ten, you a dime
Fuck all the others, leave that shit behind
Have you ever loved a gangster? (No)
Got a feelin’ that you never did (nah)
It’s a different type of love, different type of hug
Tryna catch it from a kid (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I been through mad stuff
And my background and past rough (rough)
Takin’ shots, got my glass up
My life started a disaster
Lately minutes just been faster
Trench kid preachin’ like a pastor
You been on my mind, shit been out of line
Normally, I be on Casper
Normally, I keep it smooth
Guard up high like I’m a master
But it’s something about you
I can’t see through, ooh
I got some funny feelings in my head
And, girl, I don’t know what to call it (call)
Too iffy and quick, I can’t say that it’s love
But I know that I want some more of it (more)
These feelings been stuck in my head
Ain’t too big on love, but with you, I’m all for it (no)
See the world, me and you, we can tour it
Fuck all them bitches, ain’t shit to ignore it
Daily you be on my mind
My heart hurt, beat and bruised from the owner before it
Got a good feelin’ this time
I been focused on you and I cannot ignore it
Better than all them combined
See nothin’ better than callin’ you mine
You a ten out of ten, you a dime
Fuck all the others, leave that shit behind
Side step, that’s my flex
And you gon’ die if you keep tryna play games
All I know is treacherous, fuck around it’s straight flames
Hate pain, but it’s all through my veins
Rollin’ dope, it go straight to my mind
Fuck how you feelin’ I’m one of a kind
Can’t no one hold me back
How they gon’ hold me back?
Destined to win, ain’t no blockin’ my shine
Took me a minute, I waited
Every year shit get greater, I’m stuck in my prime
Soon get better, it’s way more than fine
I be the type to just say less and grind
Shawty’s like a melody in my head
That I can’t keep out, got me singing like
Na-na-na-na, everyday
It’s like my iPod stuck on replay, replay
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Jason Joel Desrouleaux, Jonathan Rotem, Keidran Kenmore Jones, Kisean Paul Anderson, Theron Makiel Thomas, Timothy Jamahli Thomas, Tione Merritt