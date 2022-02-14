Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X’s ‘Thats What I Want’

Lil Nas X‘s debut album Montero won’t quit, with “Thats What I Want” becoming his third No. 1 from the LP on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart this week.

The bubbly hit follows chart-toppers “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

But maybe when you hear “Thats What I Want” on the radio, it goes by too quick for you to pick up every word — that’s where we come in with the lyrics below:

(One, two, three, four)

Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night

Keep me warm, love me long, be my sunlight

Tell me lies, we can argue, we can fight

Yeah, we did it before, but we’ll do it tonight

That afro Black boy with the gold teeth

He dark skin looking at me like he know me

I wonder if he got the G or the B

Let me find out and see, he comin’ over to me, yeah

These days I’m way too lonely

I’m missin’ out, I know

These days I’m way too alone

And I’m known for givin’ love away but

I want (ah)

Someone to love me

I need (ah)

Someone who needs me

‘Cause it don’t feel right when it’s late at night

And it’s just me and my dreams

So I want (ah)

Someone to love

That’s what I f—in’ want

Look

You know it’s harder to find in these times

But I got nothin’ but love on my mind (my mind)

I need a baby while I’m in my prime

Need an adversary to my down and weary

Like tell me, “That’s life” when I’m stressin’ at night

Be like, “You’ll be okay” and, “Everything is alright,” uh

Love me or nothin’ ’cause I’m not wanting anything

But your loving, your body, and a little bit of your brain

These days I’m way too lonely

I’m missin’ out, I know

These days I’m way too alone

And I’m known for givin’ love away but

I want (ah)

Someone to love me

I need (ah)

Someone who needs me

‘Cause it don’t feel right when it’s late at night

And it’s just me and my dreams

So I want (ah)

Someone to love

That’s what I f—in’ want

I want (ah)

Someone to love me

I need (ah)

Someone who needs me

‘Cause it don’t feel right when it’s late at night

And it’s just me and my dreams

So I want (ah)

Someone to love

That’s what I f—in’ want

Written by: Blake Slatkin, Keegan Bach, Montero Lamar Hill, Omar Fedi, Ryan B. Tedder