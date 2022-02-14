Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X’s ‘Thats What I Want’

Lil Nas X‘s debut album Montero won’t quit, with “Thats What I Want” becoming his third No. 1 from the LP on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart this week.
The bubbly hit follows chart-toppers “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”
But maybe when you hear “Thats What I Want” on the radio, it goes by too quick for you to pick up every word — that’s where we come in with the lyrics below:
(One, two, three, four)
Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night
Keep me warm, love me long, be my sunlight
Tell me lies, we can argue, we can fight
Yeah, we did it before, but we’ll do it tonight
That afro Black boy with the gold teeth
He dark skin looking at me like he know me
I wonder if he got the G or the B
Let me find out and see, he comin’ over to me, yeah
These days I’m way too lonely
I’m missin’ out, I know
These days I’m way too alone
And I’m known for givin’ love away but
I want (ah)
Someone to love me
I need (ah)
Someone who needs me
‘Cause it don’t feel right when it’s late at night
And it’s just me and my dreams
So I want (ah)
Someone to love
That’s what I f—in’ want
Look
You know it’s harder to find in these times
But I got nothin’ but love on my mind (my mind)
I need a baby while I’m in my prime
Need an adversary to my down and weary
Like tell me, “That’s life” when I’m stressin’ at night
Be like, “You’ll be okay” and, “Everything is alright,” uh
Love me or nothin’ ’cause I’m not wanting anything
But your loving, your body, and a little bit of your brain
These days I’m way too lonely
I’m missin’ out, I know
These days I’m way too alone
And I’m known for givin’ love away but
I want (ah)
Someone to love me
I need (ah)
Someone who needs me
‘Cause it don’t feel right when it’s late at night
And it’s just me and my dreams
So I want (ah)
Someone to love
That’s what I f—in’ want
I want (ah)
Someone to love me
I need (ah)
Someone who needs me
‘Cause it don’t feel right when it’s late at night
And it’s just me and my dreams
So I want (ah)
Someone to love
That’s what I f—in’ want
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Downtown Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Blake Slatkin, Keegan Bach, Montero Lamar Hill, Omar Fedi, Ryan B. Tedder