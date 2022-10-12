Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X’s ‘Star Walkin”

Lil Nas X released his new single “Star Walkin’,” a collaboration with Riot Games’ multiplayer online battle arena game League of Legends, last month. The song is set as the official anthem for the game’s 2022 World Championship.
Lil Nas X spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the new song, how getting to emphasize a “drill” aesthetic felt “fun,” and about getting to give a subsection of his fanbase something they’ve been waiting for. “I’m not really much of a gamer anymore. I haven’t been since a teenager,” he said. “But for whatever reason, I have a huge gamer fan base, and this is sick for them. Go, them.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Nas X’s “Star Walkin’,” find the lyrics below:
Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’
I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far
I’m star walkin’
Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’
Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’
I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far
I’m star walkin’
On the mission to get high up
I know that I’ma die reachin’ for a life that I don’t really need at all
Never listened to replies, learned a lesson from the wise
You should never take advice from a n—a that ain’t try
They said I wouldn’t make it out alive
They told me I would never see the rise
That’s why I gotta kill ’em every time (gotta watch’em bleed too)
Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’
Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’
I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far
I’m star walkin’
Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’
Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’
I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far
I’m star walkin’
Been that n—a since I came out my mama (woo)
Thankin’ God daddy never wore a condom (woo)
Prove ’em wrong every time ’til it’s normal
Why worship legends when you know that you can join ’em? (Join ’em)
These n—as don’t like me, they don’t like me
Likely, they wanna fight me
Come on, try it out, try me
They put me down, but I never cried out
Why me?
Word from the wise
Don’t put worth inside a n—a that ain’t try
They said I wouldn’t make it out alive
They told me I would never see the rise
That’s why I gotta kill ’em every time (gotta watch’em bleed too)
Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’
Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’
I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far
I’m star walkin’
Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’
Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’
I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far
I’m star walkin’
(Star walkin’)
Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’
Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’
I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far
I’m star walkin’
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Atia Boggs, Henry Walter, Montero Hill, Omer Fedi