Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X’s ‘Star Walkin”

Lil Nas X released his new single “Star Walkin’,” a collaboration with Riot Games’ multiplayer online battle arena game League of Legends, last month. The song is set as the official anthem for the game’s 2022 World Championship.

Lil Nas X spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the new song, how getting to emphasize a “drill” aesthetic felt “fun,” and about getting to give a subsection of his fanbase something they’ve been waiting for. “I’m not really much of a gamer anymore. I haven’t been since a teenager,” he said. “But for whatever reason, I have a huge gamer fan base, and this is sick for them. Go, them.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Nas X’s “Star Walkin’,” find the lyrics below: