Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’

When Lil Nas X teamed up with Jack Harlow to release “Industry Baby” in July 2021, the song immediately went viral on TikTok and soon climbed up the charts.

“Industry Baby” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Oct. 23, 2021, marking Lil Nas X’s third Hot 100 leader, following his record 19-week No. 1 “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” while Harlow notched his first.

If you need a guide to follow along with the words of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s TikTok-viral hit, find the lyrics below.

(Daytrip took it to ten, hey)

Baby back, ayy

Couple racks, ayy

Couple Grammys on him

Couple plaques, ayy

That’s a fact, ayy

Throw it back, ayy

Throw it back, ayy

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

I told you long ago, on the road

I got what they waitin’ for

I don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ’em I ain’t layin’ low

You was never really rootin’ for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ’em that the break is over

Uh, need to, uh

Need to get this album done

Need a couple number ones

Need a plaque on every song

Need me like one with Nicki now

Tell a rap nigga, “I don’t see ya”, ha

I’m a pop nigga like Bieber, ha

I don’t fuck bitches, I’m queer, ha

But these niggas bitches like Madea

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah)

Ayy, oh, let’s do it

I ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new shit

I blew up now everybody tryna sue me

You call me Nas, but the hood call me Doobie, yeah

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

I told you long ago, on the road

I got what they waitin’ for (I got what they waitin’ for)

I don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ’em I ain’t layin’ low

(Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from no one)

You was never really rootin’ for me anyway (like, ooh-ooh)

When I’m back up at the top I wanna hear you say (like, ooh-ooh)

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ’em that the break is over

(Yeah)

My track record so clean

They couldn’t wait to just bash me

I must be gettin’ too flashy

Y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me (woo)

It’s too late ’cause I’m here to stay

And these girls know that I’m nasty (mm)

I sent her back to her boyfriend

With my handprint on her ass cheek

City talkin’, we takin’ notes

Tell ’em all to keep makin’ posts

Wish he could but he can’t get close

OG so proud of me that he chokin’ up while he makin’ toasts

I’m the type that you can’t control

Said I would then I made it so (so)

I don’t clear up rumors (ayy)

Where’s y’all sense of humor? (Ayy)

I’m done makin’ jokes ’cause they got old like baby boomers

Turn my haters to consumers

I make vets feel like they juniors (juniors)

Say your time is comin’ soon but just like Oklahoma (mm)

Mine is comin’ sooner (mm)

I’m just a late bloomer (mm)

I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter (woo)

All these social networks and computers

Got these pussies walkin’ ’round like they ain’t losers (losers)

I told you long ago, on the road

I got what they waitin’ for (I got what they waitin’ for)

I don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ’em I ain’t layin’ low

(Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from no one)

You was never really rootin’ for me anyway (like, ooh-ooh)

When I’m back up at the top I wanna hear you say (like, ooh-ooh)

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ’em that the break is over

Yeah

I’m the industry baby, mm

I’m the industry baby

Yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: David Biral, Jackman Thomas Harlow, Kanye Omari West, Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, Montero Lamar Hill, Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste, Nicholas David Lee, Rosario Peter IV Lenzo, Raul Ignacio Cubina