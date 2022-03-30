Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Durk’s ‘What Happened to Virgil’ Feat. Gunna

Lil Durk teamed up with Gunna for the powerful “What Happened to Virgil” — named after the late fashion powerhouse Virgil Abloh — off his latest album, 7220.
Durk’s 7220 topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Mar. 26, 2022. “What Happened to Virgil,” meanwhile, sits at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated April 2, 2022.
If you need a guide to follow along with “What Happened to Virgil,” find the lyrics below:
(Banger)
(Oh yeah, I’m finna make a banger with this one)
Last time you told me you proud of me, you wasn’t proud of me
You was the n—a who doubted me
I was too mad at you
You let ’em come kill you, my brother
That sh– was a tragedy
But magically I got the strategy
I was so sick and tired of n—as keep askin’ me
“Who was the killers between the hood?” (DJ on the beat so it’s a banger)
Bro I’m a king, that mean we good
Talked to my TT about my problems
Learned to survive, I carry my choppa
Before I was 12, I went to the doctor
F—ed on a stripper and I took me a Roxy
How you my blooda? You say you gon’ pop me
Fall over loyalty, never ’bout thotties
Don’t mention my name if you mention them bodies
Don’t mention my name if you mention them bodies
“Stop takin’ drugs after sendin’ a song”
How you gon’ blame me? I give her cabaña
Bi— I’m a star, gotta use condom
Don’t drink Par, only like Wocka
Sippin’ on Wocka, I feel like I’m Flocka
Sh– in my pocket, that sh–‘ll go blocka
Say that I’m mean, what you mean? I caught you
Get away from her, high speed, I’m toxic
Called you a bi—, I’m sorry I lost it
Head down, X pill, Percocet, off it
Bi— my phone died, pass me a charger
Ain’t have a coat, walked to school in a thermal
Bi—es you lookin’ up to, they’ll burn you
Get out my business, this sh– don’t concern you
I get to diggin’ this sh– when I learn you
I love the trenches, this sh– is eternal
Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?
I wish my brother had made it out surgery
I be up thinkin’, that sh– do be hurtin’ me
If they gon’ catch me, them n—as gon’ murder me (oh no, oh)
Gave my bro twenty, he caught for a burglary
I love the bi—es who say they ain’t heard of me
Never seen blood, that sh–‘ll turn burgundy
Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?
Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?
Fresh like the first day of school, I’m a scholar
Found the solution and got some more problems
We from the sandbox, my dog since a toddler
Sixteen year old when I shot my first chopper
Flew out of Van Nuys, landed in Opa Locka
Quit flyin’ the G5, fly helicopters (fly helicopters)
I count every blessin’ and count every dollar
I’m ’bout to go factory plain
I treat all of my dogs the same
Take care all of my bi—es the same
I just hope you financially sane
Never turnin’ my back on the gang
From the A, we was taught to be brave
Had to squabble and take a few fades
Stay rock solid, you’ll get through the phase
That my n—a, what happened to Virgil?
Talked to God, I don’t wanna get murdered
I got style, I don’t know what you heard of
You lil’ p—y, you soft and fertile
Only rumors throughout my circle
Only rumors throughout my circle, oh
R.I.P. Prince, I’ma pour up some purple
600 Maybach, the one with the curtain
Young GunnaWunna, the boy bought the Birkin
I’m goin’ hard, now you proud of me workin’
Ridin’ round the town sippin’ and swervin’
Hold it down, do this sh– with a purpose
Louis down, man, this sh– came from Virgil (this sh– came from Virgil)
Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?
Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?
Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?
Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Darrel Jackson, Durk Banks, Sergio Kitchens