Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Durk’s ‘What Happened to Virgil’ Feat. Gunna

Lil Durk teamed up with Gunna for the powerful “What Happened to Virgil” — named after the late fashion powerhouse Virgil Abloh — off his latest album, 7220.

Durk’s 7220 topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Mar. 26, 2022. “What Happened to Virgil,” meanwhile, sits at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated April 2, 2022.

If you need a guide to follow along with “What Happened to Virgil,” find the lyrics below:

(Banger)

(Oh yeah, I’m finna make a banger with this one)

Last time you told me you proud of me, you wasn’t proud of me

You was the n—a who doubted me

I was too mad at you

You let ’em come kill you, my brother

That sh– was a tragedy

But magically I got the strategy

I was so sick and tired of n—as keep askin’ me

“Who was the killers between the hood?” (DJ on the beat so it’s a banger)

Bro I’m a king, that mean we good

Talked to my TT about my problems

Learned to survive, I carry my choppa

Before I was 12, I went to the doctor

F—ed on a stripper and I took me a Roxy

How you my blooda? You say you gon’ pop me

Fall over loyalty, never ’bout thotties

Don’t mention my name if you mention them bodies

Don’t mention my name if you mention them bodies

“Stop takin’ drugs after sendin’ a song”

How you gon’ blame me? I give her cabaña

Bi— I’m a star, gotta use condom

Don’t drink Par, only like Wocka

Sippin’ on Wocka, I feel like I’m Flocka

Sh– in my pocket, that sh–‘ll go blocka

Say that I’m mean, what you mean? I caught you

Get away from her, high speed, I’m toxic

Called you a bi—, I’m sorry I lost it

Head down, X pill, Percocet, off it

Bi— my phone died, pass me a charger

Ain’t have a coat, walked to school in a thermal

Bi—es you lookin’ up to, they’ll burn you

Get out my business, this sh– don’t concern you

I get to diggin’ this sh– when I learn you

I love the trenches, this sh– is eternal

Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?

I wish my brother had made it out surgery

I be up thinkin’, that sh– do be hurtin’ me

If they gon’ catch me, them n—as gon’ murder me (oh no, oh)

Gave my bro twenty, he caught for a burglary

I love the bi—es who say they ain’t heard of me

Never seen blood, that sh–‘ll turn burgundy

Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?

Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?

Fresh like the first day of school, I’m a scholar

Found the solution and got some more problems

We from the sandbox, my dog since a toddler

Sixteen year old when I shot my first chopper

Flew out of Van Nuys, landed in Opa Locka

Quit flyin’ the G5, fly helicopters (fly helicopters)

I count every blessin’ and count every dollar

I’m ’bout to go factory plain

I treat all of my dogs the same

Take care all of my bi—es the same

I just hope you financially sane

Never turnin’ my back on the gang

From the A, we was taught to be brave

Had to squabble and take a few fades

Stay rock solid, you’ll get through the phase

That my n—a, what happened to Virgil?

Talked to God, I don’t wanna get murdered

I got style, I don’t know what you heard of

You lil’ p—y, you soft and fertile

Only rumors throughout my circle

Only rumors throughout my circle, oh

R.I.P. Prince, I’ma pour up some purple

600 Maybach, the one with the curtain

Young GunnaWunna, the boy bought the Birkin

I’m goin’ hard, now you proud of me workin’

Ridin’ round the town sippin’ and swervin’

Hold it down, do this sh– with a purpose

Louis down, man, this sh– came from Virgil (this sh– came from Virgil)

Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?

Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?

Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?

Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Darrel Jackson, Durk Banks, Sergio Kitchens