Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Durk’s ‘Ahhh Ha’

Lil Durk, a master collaborator, shines bright on his own for his 2022 single “Ahhh Ha,” set to appear on his upcoming album, 7220.

The song serves as a response track, with several overt shots and subliminal disses directed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, but stands out with a jagged hook and free flowing bars.

If you need a guide to follow along to Lil Durk’s “Ahhh Ha,” find the lyrics below:

Ayy, this sh– like videos, you hear me?

Everything I’m sayin’ in this motherf—er’s all props (this sh– is not real, skrrt)

Just in case the police listenin’, know I’m sayin’? (High Speed Music)

Smurk, slide, slide, slide (man, what?)

Don’t respond to sh– with Von (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I’m like, “F— it, you trippin’, go get your gun” (let’s get it, yeah, gun)

They droppin’ locations, I’m gettin’ it done (woo, woo, woo, gang)

F— tweetin’, we slidin’, the feds’ll come (yeah, yeah, yeah, man, what?)

He f—in’ his bi—es, them n—as his sons (bi—es, n—as, let’s get it)

I’m hangin’ with killers, we breakin’ a bond (yeah, yeah, yeah, bond)

They really don’t mean it, he say it in songs (yeah, mean it, say it in songs)

They really don’t mean it, he play it in songs (p—y, bi—, yeah)

We be slidin’ through they blocks and they don’t know we have

Buddy a– got shot and we ain’t claim it but I can show his a– (grrah)

N—as actin’ like they really like that since my brodie died (Von)

Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police a–

I told Von to leave that bi— alone, she post on OnlyFans (she a eater)

Catch ’em at apartments they be in ’cause that’s our only chance (grrah)

They don’t be outside like you think, they a– be on the ‘Gram (gang)

Old opps f—in’ with my new opps (grrah), oh, man (grrah)

That sh– merched, we been through there, that sh– like ghost land (skrrt, skrrt)

My brother D-Thang just got killed and I been slow since (gang, gang)

But we got back on they a–, I bet they know this (grrah)

And on bro, I’m speakin’ facts, this ain’t no diss (this ain’t no diss)

Keep the police out my business, we don’t post sh– (we don’t post sh–)

Trigger happy, I be with Zoo ‘nem and we on 46 (wop, wop)

They like, “Durk, his a– a singer, he won’t smoke sh–” (yeah, yeah)

You can believe whatever you want, I got your folks hit (ah, ha)

Don’t respond to sh– with Von (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I’m like, “F— it, you trippin’, go get your gun” (let’s get it, yeah, gun)

They droppin’ locations, I’m gettin’ it done (woo, woo, woo, gang)

F— tweetin’, we slidin’, the feds’ll come (yeah, yeah, yeah, man, what?)

He f—in’ his bi—es, them n—as his sons (bi—es, n—as, let’s get it)

I’m hangin’ with killers, we breakin’ a bond (yeah, yeah, yeah, bond)

They really don’t mean it, he say it in songs (yeah, mean it, say it in songs)

They really don’t mean it, he play it in songs (p—y, bi—, yeah)

You talkin’ ’bout me in “Pissed Me Off,” and I’m like, “Yes” (yes)

If you feel some type of way, you better slide and get revenge (grrah)

He said, “Therapy ain’t helpin’,” he been killin’ for a cleanse (slide)

She said she ain’t really got sh– but she so thirsty for a Benz (skrrt, skrrt)

I just made her suck my dick and I just nutted on her chin (bi—)

I been feelin’ like Rico, I just f—ed her in my Timbs (yeah, yeah, yeah)

For school, he said no pen, he rather carry him a Gen (five)

A ten, FN, Perc’ 10, I’m sayin’, he spinnin’ (ten, yeah, yeah, yeah)

You need a pill to slide, he off all them milligrams, he been a fan (bi—)

I seen n—as really killin’ sh–, post sh– on Instagram (p—y)

You doin’ that, you might as well go to court and say you killed the man (killed the man)

I don’t claim n—as who be with opps, I try to wheel ’em in (grrah)

The trenches like a sport, you grab the ball and turn a killer, man (p—y)

Switches on me, all face shots, we changin’ dental plans (grrah)

All fast cars, make it skrrt, we don’t do rental vans (skrrt)

I can have your homie set you up, his a– a middle man (ah, ha)

Don’t respond to s–t with Von (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I’m like, “F— it, you trippin’, go get your gun” (let’s get it, yeah, gun)

They droppin’ locations, I’m gettin’ it done (woo, woo, woo, gang)

F— tweetin’, we slidin’, the feds’ll come (yeah, yeah, yeah, man, what?)

He f—in’ his bi—es, them n—as his sons (bi—es, n—as, let’s get it)

I’m hangin’ with killers, we breakin’ a bond (yeah, yeah, yeah, bond)

They really don’t mean it, he say it in songs (yeah, mean it, say it in songs)

They really don’t mean it, he play it in songs (p—y, bi—, yeah)

Ah, ha

