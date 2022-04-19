Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Baby’s ‘Right On’

Lil Baby reached a Billboard Hot 100 milestone on the chart dated April 23, 2022, as he becomes one of only 12 artists to have earned at least 100 career entries on the songs chart.
He scored his 99th and 100th titles, as “Right On” and “In a Minute” debuted at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively. The only other acts to achieve this feat are Drake, the Glee cast, Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, Ye, Future, Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley, Chris Brown, Jay-Z and Justin Bieber.
If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Baby’s “Right On,” find the lyrics below:
(ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob)
Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on
Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on
Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs
Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on
My lil’ youngin’ ready to slide, he listen to Shiesty all day
Everybody in a supercharger, I know we gettin’ away
She want me to c– inside of who? I nutted in her face
I don’t like to go too many places, I run sh– in the A
Get a hotel for a year straight, ain’t no pillow where I stay
I know bi—es who set n—as up, yeah
I know n—as who whack bi—es too, yeah
I been in a hunnid million mood
Life is real, let her pop a pill, she enjoyed herself
Bad bi—es, put ’em in a ring, they go below the belt
No referee, ain’t no stoppin’ me, I’m tryna take it there
The only problems I’m having in life is which watch I’ma wear
I grew up on that take it sh–, I don’t know how to steal
I ain’t with all that fakin’ sh–, I’d rather keep it real
You mad at me about a bi— who f—in’ both of us
I went and ran my money up, I swear it’s over for ’em
I done gave my feelings up, I don’t know who to trust
Sh– comin’ up missin’ at the spot, I don’t know who to bust
She my gangsta bi—, I gave her racks and told her, “Stash that”
Love it when you throw it back like, damn, you know that ass fat
You know I’ma blast back, you know I’m way past that
So why you actin’ like it’s something that it wasn’t?
She know how to make me mad, I swear this bi— push every button
I know how to run up cash, I swear I’m gettin’ hella money
Real spill
Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on
Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on
Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs
Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on
Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on
Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on
Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs
Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on
Bae, don’t put me on your camera, you know what I look like
She like, “Put it in me raw,” I asked her, “What I look like?”
Bae, just call me when you get here, you know I don’t book flights
We can’t pop out, it won’t even look right
I just hit the woman of my dreams with another bi—
I done scratched ten million off my bucket list
I’m never on no sucker sh–
My city stand behind me, that’s why I love this sh–
Buildin’ up for my kids’ kids’ kids, I ain’t gon’ never quit
Investin’ my money in all type of sh–, ownership
Please don’t involve me in all that messy sh–, I don’t want the bi—
I put twenty-six’s on my Cullinan, that country sh–
Buildin’ up my audience, I’m all in other countries with it
Maxin’ out my debit cards in one store
Take a pretty girl and give her what she want, I’m just havin’ fun
Catch me cuttin’ up, in that ZR-1, it’s the fast kind
I done got my sh– together, I’m way better than last time, yeah
Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on
Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on
Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs
Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on
Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on
Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on
Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs
Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on
