Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Baby’s ‘Right On’

Lil Baby reached a Billboard Hot 100 milestone on the chart dated April 23, 2022, as he becomes one of only 12 artists to have earned at least 100 career entries on the songs chart.

He scored his 99th and 100th titles, as “Right On” and “In a Minute” debuted at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively. The only other acts to achieve this feat are Drake, the Glee cast, Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, Ye, Future, Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley, Chris Brown, Jay-Z and Justin Bieber.

If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Baby’s “Right On,” find the lyrics below:

(ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob)

Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on

Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on

Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs

Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on

My lil’ youngin’ ready to slide, he listen to Shiesty all day

Everybody in a supercharger, I know we gettin’ away

She want me to c– inside of who? I nutted in her face

I don’t like to go too many places, I run sh– in the A

Get a hotel for a year straight, ain’t no pillow where I stay

I know bi—es who set n—as up, yeah

I know n—as who whack bi—es too, yeah

I been in a hunnid million mood

Life is real, let her pop a pill, she enjoyed herself

Bad bi—es, put ’em in a ring, they go below the belt

No referee, ain’t no stoppin’ me, I’m tryna take it there

The only problems I’m having in life is which watch I’ma wear

I grew up on that take it sh–, I don’t know how to steal

I ain’t with all that fakin’ sh–, I’d rather keep it real

You mad at me about a bi— who f—in’ both of us

I went and ran my money up, I swear it’s over for ’em

I done gave my feelings up, I don’t know who to trust

Sh– comin’ up missin’ at the spot, I don’t know who to bust

She my gangsta bi—, I gave her racks and told her, “Stash that”

Love it when you throw it back like, damn, you know that ass fat

You know I’ma blast back, you know I’m way past that

So why you actin’ like it’s something that it wasn’t?

She know how to make me mad, I swear this bi— push every button

I know how to run up cash, I swear I’m gettin’ hella money

Real spill

Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on

Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on

Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs

Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on

Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on

Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on

Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs

Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on

Bae, don’t put me on your camera, you know what I look like

She like, “Put it in me raw,” I asked her, “What I look like?”

Bae, just call me when you get here, you know I don’t book flights

We can’t pop out, it won’t even look right

I just hit the woman of my dreams with another bi—

I done scratched ten million off my bucket list

I’m never on no sucker sh–

My city stand behind me, that’s why I love this sh–

Buildin’ up for my kids’ kids’ kids, I ain’t gon’ never quit

Investin’ my money in all type of sh–, ownership

Please don’t involve me in all that messy sh–, I don’t want the bi—

I put twenty-six’s on my Cullinan, that country sh–

Buildin’ up my audience, I’m all in other countries with it

Maxin’ out my debit cards in one store

Take a pretty girl and give her what she want, I’m just havin’ fun

Catch me cuttin’ up, in that ZR-1, it’s the fast kind

I done got my sh– together, I’m way better than last time, yeah

Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on

Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on

Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs

Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on

Slide my Rolls-Royce through the hood, that sh– look good like right on

Get your own salon, your hair done when you want from now on

Tell the police I don’t do nothin’, I been sellin’ these songs

Ain’t puttin’ no cap inside my rap, ain’t too much leadin’ you on

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Dominique Jones, Jacob Canady