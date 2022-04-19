Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Baby’s ‘In a Minute’

Lil Baby reached a Billboard Hot 100 milestone on the chart dated April 23, 2022, as he becomes one of only 12 artists to have earned at least 100 career entries on the songs chart.

He scored his 99th and 100th titles, as “Right On” and “In a Minute” debuted at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively. The only other acts to achieve this feat are Drake, the Glee cast, Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, Ye, Future, Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley, Chris Brown, Jay-Z and Justin Bieber.

If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Baby’s “In a Minute,” find the lyrics below:

(Damn, Kai, you goin’ crazy)

I be in a loop, she be in a group (yeah)

Brodie want her friend, throw him alley-oop (yeah)

Turn somethin’ to nothin’, bruh, I’m livin’ proof

How can I lose when we the who’s who’s?

Still runnin’ ’round with Mohawk

Jet ready, pack the Goyard

People probably think I show off, I ain’t even give it yet

Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet

Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any given time

Personal partners pillow talkin’ ’cause I got rich without ’em

Only thing they should be sayin’ is, “Baby keep it solid”

We ain’t even deep as we used to be, this sh– slick, divided

Bruh ain’t got no hustle or nothin’, so he gon’ stick to violence

I be known to run down, I’m dialed in, so I can’t speak about it

She know I’m a gangsta, she love me, I bring the freak up out her

Can’t play with me, you know I’ll come trim, I’m in a different league

I’m tired of showin’ what I can get done, what you gon’ do for me?

Forty thousand miles up in the air, only time I get some z’s

Full-court press, foot on they neck and I can’t let ’em breathe

Blood, sweat and tears come with this check, it ain’t nowhere near easy

Had to fall back, you know how that go, we only speakin’ briefly

Hope I’m not too much to handle, city n—a from Atlanta

I spent my last check on ammo, this is not a regular Lambo

Hundred thousand dollar kit, could’ve put down on another Lambo

Don’t be in the mix, I built this sh– forever havin’ say so

This sh– gon’ get serious about my money, this ain’t no f—in’ Play-Doh

Brodie down for double homicide, I try to tell him lay low

C don’t like to drive, but he spin good, I’m on the way to ClayCo

AK-47s in the spot before they made the Draco

I’m just tryna ball and live, hundred mil’, I’m callin’ dibs

I’m the boss, pay all the bills, I’m the golden child for real

Go off in this bi—, I will, I been on my grind for years

And I’m out here grindin’ still, I need equity to sign the deal

I’m just tryna ball and live, hundred mil’, I’m callin’ dibs

I’m the boss, pay all the bills, I’m the golden child for real

Go off in this bi—, I will, I been on my grind for years

And I’m out here grindin’ still, I need equity to sign the deal

Over-buying cars, I snatch the Brabus just for motivation

Shootout at the spot today, tomorrow, we in a new location

Free all of the guys, I hope y’all beat the case or get probation

Stash it at my mama house, four hundred bands in the ventilation

Now look how I’m livin’, I bought a house for the money to stay at

Right when n—as think that I got soft, I’ma pull up and spray at

Living like a don, might smoke a blunt in the back of the Maybach

Pull up like your mama with this switch, “Why the f— would you say that?”

You can do it first, I’m a do it worst, gotta double the pay back

Never take it personal, show no mercy, bro taught me that way back

Condo to get off, I was always taught don’t tell hoes where you stay at

Keep a stash house, you can’t take nothin’ to the spot where you lay at

Never be a bother, if you off me, no problem, just say that

Never runnin’ off, so if I owe you, I got you, I’ll pay that

Give this sh– my all, so when I’m old, I can chill and just lay back

Really from the bottom so the trenches is where I feel safe at

I’m just tryna ball and live, hundred mil’, I’m callin’ dibs

I’m the boss, pay all the bills, I’m the golden child for real

Go off in this bi—, I will, I been on my grind for years

And I’m out here grindin’ still, I need equity to sign the deal

I’m just tryna ball and live, hundred mil’, I’m callin’ dibs

I’m the boss, pay all the bills, I’m the golden child for real

Go off in this bi—, I will, I been on my grind for years

And I’m out here grindin’ still, I need equity to sign the deal

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Dominique Jones, Kai Hasegawa, Ethan Hayes, Ellie Goulding, James Eliot, Howard New