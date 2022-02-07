Here Are the Lyrics to ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

Grammy-winning gospel sister duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday.

In 2010, the dynamic duo of Trecina Atkins-Campbell and Erica Campbell recorded a rendition of the powerful ballad — also known as the “Black National Anthem” — alongside fellow gospel singer Smokie Norful for the compilation album A Dream Realized: A Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

If you need a guide to follow along with the words, find the lyrics below:

Lift every voice and sing

‘Til Earth and Heaven ring

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the listening skies

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on ’til victory is won

Stony the road we trod

Bitter the chastening rod

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died

Yet with a steady beat

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered

Out from the gloomy past

‘Til now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast

God of our weary years

God of our silent tears

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way

Thou who has by Thy might

Led us into the light

Keep us forever in the path, we pray

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee

Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee

Shadowed beneath Thy hand

May we forever stand

True to our God

True to our native land

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © CARLIN AMERICA INC, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: James Weldon Johnson, John Rosamond Johnson