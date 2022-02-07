Here Are the Lyrics to ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

Grammy-winning gospel sister duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday.
In 2010, the dynamic duo of Trecina Atkins-Campbell and Erica Campbell recorded a rendition of the powerful ballad — also known as the “Black National Anthem” — alongside fellow gospel singer Smokie Norful for the compilation album A Dream Realized: A Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
If you need a guide to follow along with the words, find the lyrics below:
Lift every voice and sing
‘Til Earth and Heaven ring
Ring with the harmonies of Liberty
Let our rejoicing rise
High as the listening skies
Let it resound loud as the rolling sea
Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us
Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us
Facing the rising sun of our new day begun
Let us march on ’til victory is won
Stony the road we trod
Bitter the chastening rod
Felt in the days when hope unborn had died
Yet with a steady beat
Have not our weary feet
Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?
We have come over a way that with tears has been watered
We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered
Out from the gloomy past
‘Til now we stand at last
Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast
God of our weary years
God of our silent tears
Thou who has brought us thus far on the way
Thou who has by Thy might
Led us into the light
Keep us forever in the path, we pray
Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee
Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee
Shadowed beneath Thy hand
May we forever stand
True to our God
True to our native land
