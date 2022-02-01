Here Are the Lyrics to Lauren Spencer-Smith’s ‘Fingers Crossed’

Former American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith reaped the rewards of TikTok vitality by releasing her ultimate breakup anthem, “Fingers Crossed,” to kick off 2022.
“It is the best feeling when you post a song, and so many people relate to it — It doesn’t make you feel alone,” she recently told Billboard of the unexpected success of “Fingers Crossed,” which debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 within days of its release.
If you need a guide to follow along with Spencer-Smith’s heartbroken ballad, find them all below:
Introduced me to your family
Watched my favorite shows on your TV
Made me breakfast in the morning
When you got home from work
Making plans to travel ’round the world
Said we’d always put each other first
Old love songs we used to play to
Funny, now I hate you
Now I remember when you’d call me late at night
I gave you my hours and advice just tryna fix you
And all your daddy issues
But now I don’t even miss you anymore
So I, I want all the tears back that I cried
All the hours spent giving advice
On how to write your songs
All you did was prove me wrong
When you said you loved me
Well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed
Shoulda paid attention to my friends
Telling me how bad it’s gonna end
Always giving their opinions
Now I wish I would have listened
I could say I’m sorry but I’m not
You don’t deserve the one thing that you lost
Now I remember when you’d call me late at night
And I gave you my hours and advice just tryna fix you
And all your daddy issues
But now I don’t even miss you anymore
So I, I want all the tears back that I cried
All the hours spent giving advice
On how to write your songs
All you did was prove me wrong
When you said you loved me
Well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed
(Oh, oh) your fingers crossed
(Oh, oh) your fingers crossed
(Oh, oh) oh, when you said you loved me
Well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed
So I, I want all the tears back that I cried
All the hours spent giving advice
On how to write your songs
All you did was prove me wrong
Wish you said you loved me
When you didn’t have your fingers crossed
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Fransisca Hall, Jakke Erixson, Lauren Spencer-Smith