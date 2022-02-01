Here Are the Lyrics to Lauren Spencer-Smith’s ‘Fingers Crossed’

Former American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith reaped the rewards of TikTok vitality by releasing her ultimate breakup anthem, “Fingers Crossed,” to kick off 2022.

“It is the best feeling when you post a song, and so many people relate to it — It doesn’t make you feel alone,” she recently told Billboard of the unexpected success of “Fingers Crossed,” which debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 within days of its release.

If you need a guide to follow along with Spencer-Smith’s heartbroken ballad, find them all below:

Introduced me to your family

Watched my favorite shows on your TV

Made me breakfast in the morning

When you got home from work

Making plans to travel ’round the world

Said we’d always put each other first

Old love songs we used to play to

Funny, now I hate you

Now I remember when you’d call me late at night

I gave you my hours and advice just tryna fix you

And all your daddy issues

But now I don’t even miss you anymore

So I, I want all the tears back that I cried

All the hours spent giving advice

On how to write your songs

All you did was prove me wrong

When you said you loved me

Well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed

Shoulda paid attention to my friends

Telling me how bad it’s gonna end

Always giving their opinions

Now I wish I would have listened

I could say I’m sorry but I’m not

You don’t deserve the one thing that you lost

Now I remember when you’d call me late at night

And I gave you my hours and advice just tryna fix you

And all your daddy issues

But now I don’t even miss you anymore

So I, I want all the tears back that I cried

All the hours spent giving advice

On how to write your songs

All you did was prove me wrong

When you said you loved me

Well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed

(Oh, oh) your fingers crossed

(Oh, oh) your fingers crossed

(Oh, oh) oh, when you said you loved me

Well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed

So I, I want all the tears back that I cried

All the hours spent giving advice

On how to write your songs

All you did was prove me wrong

Wish you said you loved me

When you didn’t have your fingers crossed

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Fransisca Hall, Jakke Erixson, Lauren Spencer-Smith