Here Are the Lyrics to Latto’s ‘Big Energy (Remix)’ Feat. Mariah Carey & DJ Khaled

Latto added “Big Energy” to her 2021 breakout hit with a remix featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.

The collaboration between Latto and Mariah Carey makes sense, as “Big Energy” samples Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which most fans will recognize from Carey’s “Fantasy.”

The original song, released via StreamCut/RCA Records in September, hit No. 14 on the latest Billboard Hot 100, marking the 23-year-old Atlanta native’s first top 40 hit.

If you need a guide to follow along with Latto’s “Big Energy” remix, find the lyrics below:

This the remix (hahaha)

Is Miami in the house? (Sweet, sweet fantasy)

Is Atlanta in the house?

Is New York in the house?

Got that big, big energy (Mimi, Latto)

Got that real big energy (DJ Khaled)

Hey, daddy, when you gon’ stop playin’?

(Another one)

Bad chick, I could be your fantasy

I can tell you got big, big energy (uh-huh)

It ain’t too many of them that can handle me (yeah)

But I might let you try it off the Hennessy

Make ’em sing to this thang like a melody

And if your girl ain’t right, I got the remedy (I, I)

It ain’t too many of them that can handle me (ayy)

Bad chick, I could be your fantasy

Oh, when you walk by every night

Talking sweet and looking fine

I get kind of hectic inside

Mmm, baby, I’m so into you

Darling, if you only knew

All the things that flow through my mind

But it’s just a sweet, sweet

You gon’ have to come and see this

Pretty like new-new, sweet like peaches

I’ma be your fantasy, you ain’t gon’ believe this

Hold up, got Mimi on the remix (on and on and on)

On the count of three, bad, get money (money)

Broke to the left, we don’t want it (we don’t want)

I’m the one they love to hate but they can’t get past (uh-huh) (On and on it goes)

Pretty face, no waist and a big ol’ bag, ha

Bad chick, I could be your fantasy

I can tell you got big big energy (uh-huh)

It ain’t too many of them that can handle me (yeah) (no)

But I might let you try it off the Hennessy (uh)

Make ’em sing to this thang like a melody

And if your girl ain’t right, I got the remedy

It ain’t too many of them that can handle me (ayy)

Bad chick, I could be your fantasy (ayy, ayy)

(And they say)

Sweet fantasy

Got that big, big energy (big, big energy)

Sweet fantasy

Got that big, big energy (big, big energy)

Yuh, tell me how you want it (want it)

Three, two, one, camera rollin’ (ooh)

Do it slow motion (uh-huh)

Real chick, them other, phony

All that big talk, Latto put ’em on it (Latto)

I’m just bein’ honest (yeah), lingerie Dolce (uh)

Blindfold, tie me to the bed while we roleplay (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can’t skip foreplay, kill the kitty cold case (uh-huh)

I’m a boss chick but tonight we do it your way

On the count of three, bad, get money (Get money) (sweet baby)

Broke, to the left, we don’t want it (sweet baby)

If you ever see me broke, I’m probably rockin’ a cast

Pretty face, no waist with a big ol’ bag, ha (sweet)

Sweet fantasy (I could be your fantasy)

Got that big, big energy (big, big energy, yeah)

Sweet fantasy (I could be your fantasy, uh)

Got that big, big energy (big, big energy, ayy) (sweet)

Go on, Big Latto say

Big Latto say (uh-huh)

Go on, Big Latto say (it’s a new world)

Big Latto say (big, big energy, yeah)

It’s Latto, it’s Mariah (got that big, big energy)

And I’m looking at my wrist and it’s a new watch

This the remix

