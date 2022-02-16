Here Are the Lyrics to Latto’s ‘Big Energy’

Latto put a feminine, empowering spin on the viral Twitter phrase with her 2021 breakout hit, “Big Energy.”

“I basically took this masculine, trendy ‘big d–k energy’ quote from Twitter and made it a thing where all genders can have ‘big energy’ and take it deeper than just [something] sexual,” Latto recently told Billboard of the song, which marks her second Billboard Hot 100 hit. “I wanted it to be empowering. It’s an aura that you carry and a confidence. It’s just an overall vibe and when you walk in the room, you have ‘big energy’ and no one can tell you otherwise. It’s an uplifting thing and turning a funny quote into something positive.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Latto’s “Big Energy,” find the lyrics below:

(Got that big di– energy)

(Got that big di– energy)

Hey, daddy

When you gon’ stop playin’?

Bad bi—, I could be your fantasy (uh)

I can tell you got big di– energy (uh-huh)

It ain’t too many n—as that can handle me (yeah)

But I might let you try it off the Hennessy (uh)

Make ’em sing to this p—y like a melody (make ’em sing)

And if your bi— ain’t right, I got the remedy (uh)

It ain’t too many n—as that can handle me (ayy)

Bad bi—, I could be your fantasy (ayy, ayy)

Tell me how you want it? (Huh?)

3, 2, 1, and I’m on it (on it)

Feel good, don’t it? (Don’t it)

Hood bi—, f— you in a bonnet (yeah)

I’ma bust it on the pole like Onyx (ooh)

I’m just bein’ honest (uh-huh)

P—y juicy, Minute Maid (uh)

But can’t do a minute man (hell no)

Not a side or a main

I’m the only bi— he entertain (yeah)

Spendin’ his, mine in the bank (in the bank)

I like what I see (yeah)

A boss like you need a boss like me (uh-huh)

Daddy from the streets, so he move low-key

Tryna rock that mic like karaoke (uh)

On the count of three

Bad bi—es get money (get money)

Broke n—as to the left, we don’t want it (we don’t want it)

I’m the one you bitches hate but they can’t get past (uh-huh)

Pretty face, no waist and a big ol’ a– (ha)

Bad bi—, I could be your fantasy (uh)

I can tell you got big di– energy (uh-huh)

It ain’t too many n—as that can handle me (yeah)

But I might let you try it off the Hennessy (uh)

Make ’em sing to this p—y like a melody (make ’em sing)

And if your bi— ain’t right, I got the remedy (uh)

It ain’t too many n—as that can handle me (ayy)

Bad bi—, I could be your fantasy (ayy, ayy)

Got that real big energy

Got that big di– energy (big di– energy)

Got that real big energy

Got that big di– energy (big di– energy)

Yeah, tell me how you want it? (Want it)

3, 2, 1, camera rollin’ (ooh)

Do it slow motion (uh-huh)

Real bi—, them other h–s phony

All that big talk, Latto put ’em on it (Latto)

I’m just bein’ honest (yeah)

Lingerie Dolce

Blindfold, tie me to the bed while we role-play (yeah)

Can’t skip foreplay, kill the p—y, cold case (uh-huh)

I’m a boss bi—, but tonight we do it your way

On the count of three

Bad bi—es get money (get money)

Broke n—as to the left, we don’t want it (hell nah)

If you ever see my broke, I’m probably rockin’ a cast

Pretty face, no waist with a big ol’ bag (ha)

Bad bi—, I could be your fantasy (uh)

I can tell you got big di– energy (uh-huh)

It ain’t too many n—as that can handle me (yeah)

But I might let you try it off the Hennessy (uh)

Make ’em sing to this p—y like a melody (make ’em sing)

And if your bi— ain’t right, I got the remedy (uh)

It ain’t too many n—as that can handle me (ayy)

Bad bi—, I could be your fantasy (ayy, ayy)

Got that real big energy (uh-huh)

Got that big di– energy (big di– energy, yeah)

Got that real big energy (uh)

Got that big di– energy (big di– energy, ayy)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Adrian Belew, Alyssa Michelle Stephens, Christopher Frantz, Steven J.c. Stanley, Tina Weymouth