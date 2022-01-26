Here Are the Lyrics to Kodak Black’s ‘Super Gremlin’

Kodak Black has a certified smash on his hands with “Super Gremlin” — a No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and a top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
But what are all the words to the Sniper Gang Presents Syko Bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies standout track? Find the full lyrics below:
Man, we could be superstars
We been ridin’, wreckin’ cars (ayy bro, is that Jambo?)
What is at stakes for us?
Kickin’ off power mirrors
Yeah, we could be superstars
But I’m pretty sure time is up
And so we fell in love with spinnin’ drops
Still only a child, but faithful error (ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob)
Say you my n—a, I’ma be your killer
Nobody gon’ play with you when I’m with you
Go against any n—a, like f— this glitter
Skeet off dirt, I’m ditchin’
I put it in for you, I spin for you
Whatever you with, I’m with it
How you gon’ cross a n—a that rockin’ with you?
I got you lit in the city
I been multitaskin’, rappin’ and bein’ a daddy to my lil’ children
I been standin’ on business
And spinnin’ and spinnin’ and spinnin’ until I’m dizzy
I do all the smackin’, he ain’t never step or help
With none of these killings, you doin’ a lot of cappin’
Watch when I catch you, I’ma whack you in front of the witness
Damn, my n—a you trippin’
We could’ve been superstars (superstars)
Remember when we was jackin’ cars (jackin’ cars)
Now it’s not safe for you (safe for you)
You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—
Damn, my n—a you trippin’
We could’ve been superstars
Can’t help it, now I’m reminiscing
Remember when we was jackin’ cars
Now you better keep your distance
‘Cause it’s not safe for you (safe for you)
You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—
Trackhawk with the kit, snatch off on a bi—
When I slide, night light on the blick
Bet I’m on my sh– when I’m outside
Zoe done ran down
Caught him pants down, n—a you sh–ted
I knew the Perc was fake, but I still ate it
‘Cause I’m a gremlin
Yeah, cutthroat business, KTV, backdoor wide open
Wait ’til my sniper get live, all you n—as gon’ die
Time rollin’, bustin’ on my opponent
No half-steppin’, I’m crunchin’ my opps totally
We was just broke with no motion
Sleepin’ on sofas, creepin’ in houses like roaches
I done went cages to stages to cages
Now free me, baby, can’t keep me, baby
I beat them cases, they already hate
When they gon’ want me dead when I’m off probation
Oh, y’all think lil’ Yak retarded?
Y’all ain’t seen none yet, I promise
N—as can’t take me, n—as can’t guard me
I be on a f—-n—a a– like Charmin
AK, twenty inch carbons
We could’ve been superstars (superstars)
Remember when we was jackin’ cars (jackin’ cars)
Now it’s not safe for you (safe for you)
You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—
Damn, my n—a you trippin’
We could’ve been superstars
Can’t help it, now I’m reminiscing
Remember when we was jackin’ cars
Now you better keep your distance
‘Cause it’s not safe for you (safe for you)
You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—
Trackhawk with the kit, snatch off on a bi—
When I slide, night light on the blick
Bet I’m on my sh– when I’m outside
Zoe done ran down
Caught him pants down, n—a you sh–ted
I knew the Perc was fake, but I still ate it
‘Cause I’m a gremlin
Yeah, we could be superstars (Super Gremlin)
But I’m pretty sure our time is up (now your time is up)
And so we fell in love with spinnin’ drops
Still only a child, but faithful error
I ain’t slimin’, I’m grimin’
Any way you put it I’m SG with it, I’m Super Gremlin
Snatch and grab, sneak and geek
Sniper Gang, trust
Nightmare, baby, you know I
I bet you always see me in your dreams
Glee
