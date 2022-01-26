Here Are the Lyrics to Kodak Black’s ‘Super Gremlin’

Kodak Black has a certified smash on his hands with “Super Gremlin” — a No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and a top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

But what are all the words to the Sniper Gang Presents Syko Bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies standout track? Find the full lyrics below:

Man, we could be superstars

We been ridin’, wreckin’ cars (ayy bro, is that Jambo?)

What is at stakes for us?

Kickin’ off power mirrors

Yeah, we could be superstars

But I’m pretty sure time is up

And so we fell in love with spinnin’ drops

Still only a child, but faithful error (ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob)

Say you my n—a, I’ma be your killer

Nobody gon’ play with you when I’m with you

Go against any n—a, like f— this glitter

Skeet off dirt, I’m ditchin’

I put it in for you, I spin for you

Whatever you with, I’m with it

How you gon’ cross a n—a that rockin’ with you?

I got you lit in the city

I been multitaskin’, rappin’ and bein’ a daddy to my lil’ children

I been standin’ on business

And spinnin’ and spinnin’ and spinnin’ until I’m dizzy

I do all the smackin’, he ain’t never step or help

With none of these killings, you doin’ a lot of cappin’

Watch when I catch you, I’ma whack you in front of the witness

Damn, my n—a you trippin’

We could’ve been superstars (superstars)

Remember when we was jackin’ cars (jackin’ cars)

Now it’s not safe for you (safe for you)

You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—

Damn, my n—a you trippin’

We could’ve been superstars

Can’t help it, now I’m reminiscing

Remember when we was jackin’ cars

Now you better keep your distance

‘Cause it’s not safe for you (safe for you)

You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—

Trackhawk with the kit, snatch off on a bi—

When I slide, night light on the blick

Bet I’m on my sh– when I’m outside

Zoe done ran down

Caught him pants down, n—a you sh–ted

I knew the Perc was fake, but I still ate it

‘Cause I’m a gremlin

Yeah, cutthroat business, KTV, backdoor wide open

Wait ’til my sniper get live, all you n—as gon’ die

Time rollin’, bustin’ on my opponent

No half-steppin’, I’m crunchin’ my opps totally

We was just broke with no motion

Sleepin’ on sofas, creepin’ in houses like roaches

I done went cages to stages to cages

Now free me, baby, can’t keep me, baby

I beat them cases, they already hate

When they gon’ want me dead when I’m off probation

Oh, y’all think lil’ Yak retarded?

Y’all ain’t seen none yet, I promise

N—as can’t take me, n—as can’t guard me

I be on a f—-n—a a– like Charmin

AK, twenty inch carbons

We could’ve been superstars (superstars)

Remember when we was jackin’ cars (jackin’ cars)

Now it’s not safe for you (safe for you)

You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—

Damn, my n—a you trippin’

We could’ve been superstars

Can’t help it, now I’m reminiscing

Remember when we was jackin’ cars

Now you better keep your distance

‘Cause it’s not safe for you (safe for you)

You switched like a p—y, lil’ bi—

Trackhawk with the kit, snatch off on a bi—

When I slide, night light on the blick

Bet I’m on my sh– when I’m outside

Zoe done ran down

Caught him pants down, n—a you sh–ted

I knew the Perc was fake, but I still ate it

‘Cause I’m a gremlin

Yeah, we could be superstars (Super Gremlin)

But I’m pretty sure our time is up (now your time is up)

And so we fell in love with spinnin’ drops

Still only a child, but faithful error

I ain’t slimin’, I’m grimin’

Any way you put it I’m SG with it, I’m Super Gremlin

Snatch and grab, sneak and geek

Sniper Gang, trust

Nightmare, baby, you know I

I bet you always see me in your dreams

Glee

