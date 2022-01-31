Here Are the Lyrics to Kid Rock’s ‘We the People’

Kid Rock released his politically-charged “We the People” in January, two months after he dropped “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” in November.
In the song, he calls out the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, by slamming his suggestions on mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Biden administration, leading up to the song’s chorus, which repeats the viral GOP and conservative phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Kid Rock’s song, find them all below:
We the people in all we do
Reserve the right to scream “F— you”
(Hey-yeah) Ow
(Hey-yeah) Huh
“Wear your mask, take your pills”
Now a whole generation’s mentally ill
(Hey-yeah) Man, f— Fauci
(Hey-yeah)
But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town
We gotta act quick, shut our borders down
Joe Biden does, the media embraces
Big Don does it and they call him racist
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people
F— Facebook, f— Twitter too
And the mainstream media, f— you too, too, too
(Woo) Yeah, you
We the people (ooh, yeah)
We the people
Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage
So it’s all the same, and ain’t a damn thing changed
(Hey-yeah)
(Hey-yeah)
You piece of sh–, I don’t see color
“Black lives matter,” no sh–, motherf—er
(Hey-yeah)
(Hey-yeah)
But we gotta keep fighting for the right to be free
And every human being doesn’t have to agree
We all bleed red, brother, listen to me
It’s time for love and unity
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people
F— CNN, f— TMZ
And you social media trolls, y’all can suck on deez (deez)
Deez nuts, that’s what’s up
We the people (ha-ha)
If you’re down with love and wanna make things better
All we gotta do is just come together
Weather the storm, and take my hand
Then follow my lead to the promised land
‘Cause we the people, we gotta unite
To follow that good time guiding light
Climb aboard this love boat
And rock that bi— up and down the coast
In order to form a more perfect union
Do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)
We the people
Standing up, and standing tall
‘Cause it’s all for one and it’s one for all
All, all, all
We the people (woo)
We the people
(Let’s go Brandon)
(Let’s go Brandon)
(Let’s go Brandon)
(Let’s go Brandon)
