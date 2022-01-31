Here Are the Lyrics to Kid Rock’s ‘We the People’

Kid Rock released his politically-charged “We the People” in January, two months after he dropped “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” in November.

In the song, he calls out the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, by slamming his suggestions on mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Biden administration, leading up to the song’s chorus, which repeats the viral GOP and conservative phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Kid Rock’s song, find them all below:

We the people in all we do

Reserve the right to scream “F— you”

(Hey-yeah) Ow

(Hey-yeah) Huh

“Wear your mask, take your pills”

Now a whole generation’s mentally ill

(Hey-yeah) Man, f— Fauci

(Hey-yeah)

But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town

We gotta act quick, shut our borders down

Joe Biden does, the media embraces

Big Don does it and they call him racist

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people

F— Facebook, f— Twitter too

And the mainstream media, f— you too, too, too

(Woo) Yeah, you

We the people (ooh, yeah)

We the people

Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage

So it’s all the same, and ain’t a damn thing changed

(Hey-yeah)

(Hey-yeah)

You piece of sh–, I don’t see color

“Black lives matter,” no sh–, motherf—er

(Hey-yeah)

(Hey-yeah)

But we gotta keep fighting for the right to be free

And every human being doesn’t have to agree

We all bleed red, brother, listen to me

It’s time for love and unity

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people

F— CNN, f— TMZ

And you social media trolls, y’all can suck on deez (deez)

Deez nuts, that’s what’s up

We the people (ha-ha)

If you’re down with love and wanna make things better

All we gotta do is just come together

Weather the storm, and take my hand

Then follow my lead to the promised land

‘Cause we the people, we gotta unite

To follow that good time guiding light

Climb aboard this love boat

And rock that bi— up and down the coast

In order to form a more perfect union

Do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States of America

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people (woo, let’s go Brandon)

We the people

Standing up, and standing tall

‘Cause it’s all for one and it’s one for all

All, all, all

We the people (woo)

We the people

(Let’s go Brandon)

(Let’s go Brandon)

(Let’s go Brandon)

(Let’s go Brandon)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: R.J. Ritchie, Jason Wyatt, Douglas Robert Hough