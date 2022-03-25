Here Are the Lyrics to Kevin Gates’ ‘Thinkin’ With My Di–‘ Featuring Juicy J

Kevin Gates unveiled his raunchy Juicy J collaboration “Thinkin’ With My D—” back in 2013, but thanks to TikTok, the song is getting a second life.

The track made its debut at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated March 26, 2022, due in part to its virality on the social media platform.

If you need a guide to follow along with Kevin Gates and Juicy J’s collaboration, find the lyrics below:

Got money (got money), retarded

Don’t want her if it don’t clap when she walking (walking)

Ain’t too pretty in the face, but she super thick

I’m just thinking with my dick

My sh– dumb (sh– dumb)

I’m just thinking with my dick

My sh– dumb (sh– dumb)

I’m just thinking with my dick

Skip the line, on my mind, VIP going mad (mad)

Bands make her dance with a bag full of Xans

Got my Vans in advance, acting bad on them tabs

Pants cost a grand, put that a– in my hands

Duffel bag full of cash, she a model? I’ma get her

Seen ’em now, she stop, popped, and squat by the zipper (zipper)

Thinking out loud, my dick plot, tryna kill her (kill her)

Help her, somebody, the bi— wiped on the liquor

Going live, long hair, shawty ride like Geronimo

Say I got the gas, we ain’t talkin’ ’bout Conoco

Knock the whole clique down, I’m talking like dominoes

One hit wonder, when we finish, adios

Got money (got money), retarded

Don’t want her if it don’t clap when she walking (walking)

Ain’t too pretty in the face, but she super thick

I’m just thinking with my dick

My sh– dumb (sh– dumb)

I’m just thinking with my dick

My sh– dumb (sh– dumb)

I’m just thinking with my dick

Me and this bi— ain’t gon’ make it to the suite

I might put her on her knees right here in VIP

I’m a dog-a– n—a, I’m not f—ing with no fleas

If I saw that bi— again, I probably won’t even speak (never)

And why you taking care of that bi—?

Wait ’til you find out that we sharing that bi—

Gettin’ trippy with your girl and her girlfriend (girlfriend)

Bet you never even knew she was a lesbian (lesbian)

Man, that girl swallow nut like an elephant (elephant)

Stupid n—a probably thought your bi— was celibate

Like a dentist with a drill, I be digging in they mouth

First they swallow all my children

Then I kick them bi—es out (kick them bi—es out)

Got money (got money), retarded

Don’t want her if it don’t clap when she walking (walking)

Ain’t too pretty in the face, but she super thick

I’m just thinking with my dick

My sh– dumb (sh– dumb)

I’m just thinking with my dick

My sh– dumb (sh– dumb)

I’m just thinking with my dick

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Tevin Thompson, Jordan Houston, Jeremy Mcarthur, Marcellus Gilyard