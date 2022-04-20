Here Are the Lyrics to Kay Flock’s ‘Shake It’ Feat. Cardi B, Dougie B & Bory300

Kay Flock enlisted Cardi B, Dougie B and Bory300 for his latest hip-hop banger, “Shake It.”

The song, which features the chorus from Akon’s 2004 hit “Bananza (Belly Dancer),” comes after Kay Flock was named Billboard’s R&B and Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month back in November.

If you need a guide to follow along with Kay Flock’s “Shake It,” find the lyrics below:

(Elias beatz) (hey ladies, drop it down, grrah)

(Just wanna see you touch the ground, grrah, grrah-grrah)

(Don’t be shy girl, go bananza, grrah-grrah)

(Shake ya body like a belly dancer, like, grrah)

Oh, we tryna bend on the oppas

Bi—, I’m with 300 ‘jects and some flockas

Like, who hotter? Top shottas

Hoodie’d up, dread down like a rasta

I’m Mr. Hang-out-the-v

Tryna flock ’em, pop ’em, drop ’em (that boy, touch the ground)

If we don’t got the-, we gon’ hop ’em

Bory hop out wit’ them, tryna chop ’em (grrah-grrah, boom)

Talk on brodie, we spin for a week

Slide with Kay, only spend four V’s (word to my mother)

Got a lil’ thottie that holdin’ my beam

F— that lil’ boy who got left in a V (rah, rah)

Slide with two chop’s, it’s like thirty in each

I been fiendin’ and itchin’ to catch a YG

And if he bunny hop, he get left in the scene (grrah-grrah)

Nesty a bi—, n—a begged on his knees (grrah)

Bi—, it’s 300, DOA, blow for the guys

I’m on go for the guys, smoke a O with the guys

Bi—, I hang out the V with the pole, let it fly

They keep dissin’ like I ain’t get back, don’t know why

Bi—, I’m GBG, word to your dead, word to mines

Talk on Nazzy and Berry, you must wanna die

Talk on Jayripk and ‘jects but what happened to-?

We don’t mention that boy who got turned into za’

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

I’m with the flockas, I bet she get naked

Walk with the ‘migos and henny, no chasin’, like

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

I’m with the flockas, I bet she get naked

Shorty, she buggin’, she want me to spank it, like

You on hots? Bi—, I’m on hots too

I pull up to your window like drive-thru

Come get showered with bullets, no bridal

Put a tag on your head, I can buy you (bah)

Like, huh? (like, huh?), like, what? (what?)

None of these bi—es is tough

I’m with the sh–s and it give me a rush

Shorty be lookin’, think she got a crush

I’m not a steppa’, bi—, I’m a stomper

All of my opps get mixed with the grabba

Broke bi— said she was gon’ touch me (like, what?)

She lyin’, hakuna matata

All the bros know that I’m uppin’ that, boom for ’em (boom)

All the opps hope heaven, got room for ’em (grrah)

Everything dead, nothing is friendly

Up in my Prada, up in Balenci’ (grrah-grrah, grrah)

F— is she thinkin’? Know that I’m sanctioned

You crazy? Bi—, I’m retarded (‘tarded)

You okay? Something is wrong (wrong)

Tryna play me, you know I perform (grrah-grrah, boom)

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

I’m with the flockas, I bet she get naked

Walk with the ‘migos and henny, no chasin’, like

Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it

I’m with the flockas, I bet she get naked

Shorty, she buggin’, she want me to spank it, like

(Hey ladies, drop it down)

(Just wanna see you touch the ground)

(Don’t be shy girl, go bananza)

(Shake ya body like a belly dancer)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Akon, Arion Howard, Belcalis Almanzar, Cory Wright, Hensel Dominguez, Jorden Thorpe, Kevin Perez, Lynval Golding, Neville Staples, Terence Hall