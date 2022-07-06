Here Are the Lyrics to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’

Kate Bush’s classic 1985 single, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” has received an explosion of interest and popularity thanks to its use in the fourth season of Stranger Things during Max’s epic escape from Vecna.
The song jumped to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated June 18, 2022, 37 years after its initial release. The single, off of Bush’s 1985 classic Hounds of Love, previously peaked at No. 30 on Nov. 30, 1985.
If you need a guide to follow along with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” find the lyrics below:
It doesn’t hurt me
Do you want to feel how it feels?
Do you want to know, know that it doesn’t hurt me?
Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making?
You, it’s you and me
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
See if I only could, oh
You don’t want to hurt me
But see how deep the bullet lies
Unaware I’m tearing you asunder
Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts
Is there so much hate for the ones we love?
Tell me, we both matter, don’t we?
You, it’s you and me
It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
Say, if I only could, oh
You
It’s you and me
It’s you and me, won’t be unhappy
Oh come on, baby
Oh come on, darling
Let me steal this moment from you now
Oh come on, angel
Come on, come on, darling
Let’s exchange the experience, oh
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
Said, if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
So if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
Said, if I only could
I’d be running up that hill
With no problems
(If I only could, I’d be running up that hill)
(If I only could, I’d be running up that hill)
