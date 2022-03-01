Here Are the Lyrics to Kane Brown’s ‘One Mississippi’

Kane Brown notched his seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “One Mississippi,” which climbed to the top of the survey dated March 5, 2022.

“‘One Mississippi’ hitting No. 1 means so much to me, not just for my own career but for each of the co-writers,” Brown previously told Billboard. “I’m also really proud of Levon Gray, who we signed to our publishing company, Verse 2, after discovering him on Instagram. This is the first song Levon and I wrote together. I couldn’t be happier for him!”

If you need a guide to follow along with Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” find the lyrics below:

You and I had this off and on so long

You’ve been here, then you’ve been gone

So many times

And every night, yeah I’m always bumping into you

Well, you do the same things we used to

It’s your place or it’s mine, so

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

We’ll lie and swear we’re through

With the lonely, drunken deja vu

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Five minutes out of downtown

Ain’t nothing but a countdown

One Mississippi, two Mississippi

Three shots of whiskey

Are you on your way?

We’re tipsy, baby, come kiss me

I can’t wait, I can’t wait

Mississippi, two Mississippi

Three in the mornin’

We’ll be on our way

So tipsy, can’t stop kissin’

I can’t wait, I can’t wait

Forever

Mm, every time I’m at this bar

Tap on the shoulder, turn around

And baby, there you are

And it’s fire

Yeah, like this bourbon hundred-proof

Yeah, they don’t burn the way you do

Yeah, we’re better in the dark, so

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

We’ll lie and swear we’re through

With the lonely, drunken deja vu

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Five minutes out of downtown

Ain’t nothing but a countdown

One Mississippi, two Mississippi

Three shots of whiskey

Are you on your way?

We’re tipsy, baby, come kiss me

I can’t wait, I can’t wait

Mississippi, two Mississippi

Three in the mornin’

We’ll be on our way

So tipsy, can’t stop kissin’

I can’t wait, I can’t wait

Forever

Woo

Kinda like that Georgia wind

We’ll be gone and back again

But always wind up right back where we are

Playing roulette with our hearts

And blowing smoke rings in the dark, yeah

Oh-oh-oh, oh

We’ll lie and swear we’re through

With the lonely, drunken deja vu

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Five minutes out of downtown (ain’t nothing but a countdown)

Ain’t nothing but a countdown

One Mississippi, two Mississippi

Three shots of whiskey

Are you on your way

We’re tipsy, baby, come kiss me

I can’t wait, I can’t wait

Mississippi, two Mississippi

Three in the mornin’

We’ll be on our way

So tipsy, can’t stop kissin’

I can’t wait, I can’t wait

Forever

Every time I’m at this bar

Tap on the shoulder, turn around

And baby, there you are

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Ernest Smith, Gary Levon Wallace, Jesse Frasure, Kane Brown