Here Are the Lyrics to Kane Brown’s ‘One Mississippi’

Follow along with the lyrics to Kane Brown's 2021 hit.

Kane Brown
Kane Brown Matthew Berinato*

Kane Brown notched his seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “One Mississippi,” which climbed to the top of the survey dated March 5, 2022.

“‘One Mississippi’ hitting No. 1 means so much to me, not just for my own career but for each of the co-writers,” Brown previously told Billboard. “I’m also really proud of Levon Gray, who we signed to our publishing company, Verse 2, after discovering him on Instagram. This is the first song Levon and I wrote together. I couldn’t be happier for him!”

Kane Brown

If you need a guide to follow along with Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” find the lyrics below:

You and I had this off and on so long
You’ve been here, then you’ve been gone
So many times

And every night, yeah I’m always bumping into you
Well, you do the same things we used to
It’s your place or it’s mine, so

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
We’ll lie and swear we’re through
With the lonely, drunken deja vu
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Five minutes out of downtown
Ain’t nothing but a countdown

One Mississippi, two Mississippi
Three shots of whiskey
Are you on your way?
We’re tipsy, baby, come kiss me
I can’t wait, I can’t wait
Mississippi, two Mississippi
Three in the mornin’
We’ll be on our way
So tipsy, can’t stop kissin’
I can’t wait, I can’t wait
Forever

Mm, every time I’m at this bar
Tap on the shoulder, turn around
And baby, there you are

And it’s fire
Yeah, like this bourbon hundred-proof
Yeah, they don’t burn the way you do
Yeah, we’re better in the dark, so

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
We’ll lie and swear we’re through
With the lonely, drunken deja vu
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Five minutes out of downtown
Ain’t nothing but a countdown

One Mississippi, two Mississippi
Three shots of whiskey
Are you on your way?
We’re tipsy, baby, come kiss me
I can’t wait, I can’t wait
Mississippi, two Mississippi
Three in the mornin’
We’ll be on our way
So tipsy, can’t stop kissin’
I can’t wait, I can’t wait
Forever

Woo

Kinda like that Georgia wind
We’ll be gone and back again
But always wind up right back where we are
Playing roulette with our hearts
And blowing smoke rings in the dark, yeah

Oh-oh-oh, oh
We’ll lie and swear we’re through
With the lonely, drunken deja vu
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Five minutes out of downtown (ain’t nothing but a countdown)
Ain’t nothing but a countdown

One Mississippi, two Mississippi
Three shots of whiskey
Are you on your way
We’re tipsy, baby, come kiss me
I can’t wait, I can’t wait
Mississippi, two Mississippi
Three in the mornin’
We’ll be on our way
So tipsy, can’t stop kissin’
I can’t wait, I can’t wait
Forever

Every time I’m at this bar
Tap on the shoulder, turn around
And baby, there you are

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Ernest Smith, Gary Levon Wallace, Jesse Frasure, Kane Brown

