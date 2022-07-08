Here Are the Lyrics to Kane Brown’s ‘Like I Love Country Music’

Kane Brown pays homage to his favorite musical genre with his 2022 single “Like I Love Country Music.”
In the track, he name-checks songs by legends like Alan Jackson, George Jones, Johnny Cash and June Carter, and the Brooks & Dunn hit, “Brand New Man.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music,” find the lyrics below:
Let’s get it
Girl, you gone and done it to me, hotter than a hoochie-coochie
Got me like the first time I heard Alan Jackson “Chattahoochee”
I was never the same again
I’m a lifelong fan, yes, I am
Baby, I love you like I love country music
You get me high as Willie, girl, you get me gone as Jones
You turn me on as much as I turn on my radio
Let’s take our time, walk the line kinda like Johnny and June did
Yeah, let’s do this
Baby, I love you like I love country music
‘Cause I could never live without ya or my favorite songs about ya
Top-to-bottom perfect, you’re like Brooks & Dunn’s debut album
You got me feelin’ like I’m a brand new man
(Oh, I’m a brand new man) yes, I am
Baby, I love you like I love country music
(Yeah, I love country music, oh)
You get me high as Willie, girl, you get me gone as Jones
You turn me on as much as I turn on my radio
Let’s take our time, walk the line kinda like Johnny and June did
Yeah, let’s do this
Baby, I love you like I love country music
Hit ’em with it
Woo
Play that fiddle
If I was stranded on an island, only way I could survive
Is if I had you and that needle droppin’ on a vinyl
You get me high as Willie, girl, you get me gone as Jones
You turn me on as much as I turn on my radio
Let’s take our time, walk the line kinda like Johnny and June did
Yeah, let’s do this
Baby, I love you like I love country music
Oh baby, yeah, I love you like I love country music
Yeah, that’s right
One, two
One, two, three, woo
That’s right
Baby, I love you like I love country music
Hit ’em again
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Jordan Schmidt, Kane Brown, Matthew McGinn, Taylor Phillips