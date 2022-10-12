Here Are the Lyrics to Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s ‘Thank God’

Katelyn Brown scored her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 24), when her duet with her husband Kane Brown, “Thank God,” debuted at No. 22.

“Thank God” is from Kane’s new LP Different Man, which debuted at No. 2 on Top Country Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 46,000 equivalent album units.

If you need a guide to follow along with Kane and Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God,” find the lyrics below:

I was lost, you found a way to bring me backNeeded forgivenessYou always gave me thatGirl, I’m a witness of your love ’cause you don’t be giving upAnd it’s crazyHow you saved me

Hand on the Bible

Don’t know how I got you

But I couldn’t ask for more

Girl, what we got’s worth thanking God for

So, thank God

I get to wake up by your side and thank God

Your hand fits perfectly in mine and thank God

You loved me when you didn’t have to

But you did and you do and He knew

Thank God for giving me you

Ooh, yeah, thank God

Thank God (oh) for giving me you

Never thought I’d find an angel undercover

Made a change to everything

From my heart to my last name

Hey, hard to tell when he fell

That boy was Heaven sent

And every night when I close my eyes

Before I say Amen

I thank God

I get to wake up by your side and thank God

Your hand fits perfectly in mine and thank God

You loved me when you didn’t have to

But you did and you do and He knew

Thank God for giving me you, thank God

Thank God, yeah, yeah

Thank God, ooh

Hand on the bible

Don’t know how I got you

I couldn’t ask for more

Girl, what we got’s worth thanking God for

So, thank God

I get to wake up by your side and thank God

Your hand fits perfectly in mine and thank God

You loved me when you didn’t have to

But you did and you do and He knew

Thank God for giving me you, thank God, thank God

Thank God, yeah, yeah

Thank God

Thank God for giving me you

Thank God (ooh)

Yeah, thank God (oh)

Thank God

Thank God for giving me you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Christian Davis, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman