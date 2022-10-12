×
Here Are the Lyrics to Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s ‘Thank God’

Follow along with the lyrics to the country couple's smooth duet.

Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown
Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown attend the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.  John Shearer/WireImage

Katelyn Brown scored her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 24), when her duet with her husband Kane Brown, “Thank God,” debuted at No. 22.

“Thank God” is from Kane’s new LP Different Man, which debuted at No. 2 on Top Country Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 46,000 equivalent album units.

If you need a guide to follow along with Kane and Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God,” find the lyrics below:

I was lost, you found a way to bring me back
Needed forgiveness
You always gave me that
Girl, I’m a witness of your love ’cause you don’t be giving up
And it’s crazy
How you saved me

Hand on the Bible
Don’t know how I got you
But I couldn’t ask for more
Girl, what we got’s worth thanking God for

So, thank God
I get to wake up by your side and thank God
Your hand fits perfectly in mine and thank God
You loved me when you didn’t have to
But you did and you do and He knew
Thank God for giving me you
Ooh, yeah, thank God
Thank God (oh) for giving me you

Never thought I’d find an angel undercover
Made a change to everything
From my heart to my last name
Hey, hard to tell when he fell
That boy was Heaven sent
And every night when I close my eyes
Before I say Amen

I thank God
I get to wake up by your side and thank God
Your hand fits perfectly in mine and thank God
You loved me when you didn’t have to
But you did and you do and He knew
Thank God for giving me you, thank God
Thank God, yeah, yeah
Thank God, ooh

Hand on the bible
Don’t know how I got you
I couldn’t ask for more
Girl, what we got’s worth thanking God for

So, thank God
I get to wake up by your side and thank God
Your hand fits perfectly in mine and thank God
You loved me when you didn’t have to
But you did and you do and He knew
Thank God for giving me you, thank God, thank God
Thank God, yeah, yeah
Thank God
Thank God for giving me you
Thank God (ooh)
Yeah, thank God (oh)
Thank God
Thank God for giving me you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Christian Davis, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

