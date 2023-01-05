Here Are the Lyrics to JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’

Singer-songwriter JVKE got his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) thanks to his latest single, “Golden Hour.”

“Golden Hour” has popped off on TikTok since its release, and JVKE himself has over 10 million followers on the platform.

If you need to follow along with JVKE’s “Golden Hour,” find the lyrics below: