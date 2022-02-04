×
Here Are the Lyrics to Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’

Follow along with the words of Justin Bieber's 'Justice' standout hit.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber remembers those who are no longer in our lives with the thoughtful “Ghost,” released in October 2021.

The song, off Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and it has spent 18 total weeks on the chart. It is also RIAA certified gold.

If you need a guide to follow along with Justin Bieber’s emotion-filled hit, find them all below:

Youngblood thinks there’s always tomorrow
I miss your touch on nights when I’m hollow
I know you crossed a bridge that I can’t follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get
I want you to know that if I can’t be close to you
I settle for the ghost of you
I miss you more than life (more than life)

And if you can’t be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Youngblood thinks there’s always tomorrow (woo)
I need more time but time can’t be borrowed
I’d leave it all behind if I could follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get
I want you to know that if I can’t be close to you
I’ll settle for the ghost of you
I miss you more than life, yeah

And if you can’t be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy (oh)
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Whoa
Na, na-na
More than life
Oh

So if I can’t get close to you
I’ll settle for the ghost of you
But I miss you more than life

And if you can’t be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Jonathan David Bellion, Jordan Kendall Johnson, Justin Bieber, Michael Ross Pollack, Stefan Adam Johnson

