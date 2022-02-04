Here Are the Lyrics to Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber remembers those who are no longer in our lives with the thoughtful “Ghost,” released in October 2021.

The song, off Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and it has spent 18 total weeks on the chart. It is also RIAA certified gold.

If you need a guide to follow along with Justin Bieber’s emotion-filled hit, find them all below:

Explore Explore Justin Bieber See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news