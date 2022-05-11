Here Are the Lyrics to Justin Bieber & Don Toliver’s ‘Honest’

Justin Bieber teamed up with Don Toliver for the sleek collaboration, “Honest,” which the duo dropped in April.

According to Universal Music, “Honest” is Bieber’s first official single since “Ghost,” the finale to the Canadian pop star’s Billboard 200 chart leader Justice and itself a No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Justin Bieber’s “Honest” featuring Don Toliver, find the lyrics below:

(Yeah)

Honest (honest)

You’re modest, I like it (I like it)

You stay down and you’re the baddest (baddest)

Find you in the cut, I copped it (I copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (with me from jump)

It’s twenty-three when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that sh– sunk (and that sh– sunk)

Off top, you the sun in my morning (in my morning)

I tried to get away, but it’s boring (but it’s boring)

You’re my safe haven, I needed all along (all along)

And you’re my dime piece

And I can’t take less than one (less than one, you the)

You the (whew, yeah, yeah)

You the one (you the one)

Trinity, you like three in one (three in one)

Ratio, ten to one (ten to one)

You get spicy (you get spicy)

I like that cajun on you (yeah)

On occasion, that’s your testimony (that’s your testimony)

I like that hazel on you (like that hazel on you)

I look straight in your eyes, holy matrimony (yeah)

Honest (honest)

You’re modest, I like it (I like it)

You stay down and you’re the baddest (baddest)

Find you in the cut, I copped it (I copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It’s twenty-three when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that sh– sunk (and that sh– sunk)

Yeah, honest (honest)

Spicy, I like it (yeah)

FaceTime me the weed, I just might buy it

Throw it back on the couch, I just might try

Ooh, spicy (yeah, yeah)

Damn that booty thick, I like it (yeah)

Hey, Justin B (yeah)

I know you don’t do this often

This a sneak and geek (sneak)

F— that McLaren

I’m ridin’ the Jeep (yeah)

I got in the club with all of my thugs

I’m packing that Pistol Pete (yeah, yeah)

Better watch your mouth

Gotta pick a side before you jump and leap (leap)

I was sellin’ the nickels and dimes and dubs

The crack in my sock, it ain’t neat

But, baby, I like it (I like it)

I’ma pull that double R to your crib just for once

It’s twenty-three when you get dunked (twenty-three when you get dunked)

Me and JB, we smokin’ skunk (ooh)

Honest (honest)

You’re modest, I like it (I like it)

You stay down and you’re the baddest (baddest)

Find you in the cut, I copped it (I copped it)

Honest (honest)

You kept it real with me from jump (from jump)

It’s twenty-three when you get dunked on (splash)

I put it in and that sh– sunk (and that sh– sunk, hmm)

Ooh, honest

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Alecia Gibson, Amir Stivie B, Caleb Zackery Tolivier, Justin Bieber, Simon Plummer, Sony Anderson de Sousa Ramos, Tyshane Thompson