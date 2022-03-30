Here Are the Lyrics to Juice WRLD’s ‘Sometimes’

On the latest tweak to Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons, four previously unreleased tracks were added, in addition to the pensive “Sometimes.”
The follow-up to 2020’s Legends Never Die debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
If you need a guide to follow along with Juice WRLD’s “Sometimes,” find the lyrics below:
Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes
Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes
Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes
Uh
I wanna be by my lonely
I pop these Perc’ by my lonely
I put in work by my lonely
.40 on me, you know it’s my homie
I wanna be by my lonely
I take these Perc’ by my lonely
I put in work by my lonely
.40 on me, you know that’s my homie
My mind sometimes gets dark and wild
My mind sometimes
I don’t wan’ be bothered
Inhale, exhale
Breathing just got a little harder
I mean well, I mean well
All’s well that ends well
Inhale, exhale
Losin’ my sanity, probably
I’ll see you in hell
Yeah, I’ma meet you there
As of lately, my demons, they bother me
When I’m sleepin’, they sittin’ on top of me
And wherever I go, they’ll follow me
I fell into the pit and it’s bottomless
They want my soul but it isn’t my property
Try to take it from me, demonic robbery
Crazy the way that the devil’ll lie to me
Just leave me alone
I could do bad on my own
I get high off my ass on my own
Paranoia is strong
What if she don’t love me no more?
I hope I’m wrong
Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes
Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes
Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes
I wanna be by my lonely
I pop these Perc’ by my lonely
I put in work by my lonely
.40 on me, you know it’s my homie, uh
I wanna be by my lonely, uh
I take these Perc’ by my lonely, uh
I put in work by my lonely
.40 on me, you know that’s my homie
Oh
There ain’t no place like home
I wanna go back home
I hate the world we know
There ain’t no place like home
I wanna go back home
I hate the world we know
Mind fumbling, fumbling, fumbling, fumbling
I wonder if, wonder if, wonder if, wonder if
I’m gonna live, gonna live
All these threats that I get from my enemies
Wonder why I keep a .40 right next to me
Scared of n—as runnin’ in my vicinity
I’ma be the killer, ain’t no one killin’ me
That’s a better choice like votin’ for Hillary
Where I’m from, n—as don’t give a f—
So we loadin’ up and shootin’ like documentary
Numb to the core, I don’t wanna feel sh– anymore
I don’t wanna feel rich anymore
Know that they want me dead, so I’m takin’ meds
Until I fall on the floor
I don’t know who to call anymore
I don’t know what to call it anymore
Tears fall like raindrops
But nah, I don’t wanna ball anymore
Pick up the rock, score
I pill pop some more
Why? It numbs me inside
I know it ain’t right
But it’s part of the ride
There ain’t no place like home
I wanna go back home
I hate the world we know
There ain’t no place like home
I wanna go back home
I hate the world we know
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Danny Wolf, Jarad A. Higgins, Othello Houston, Subhaan Rahmaan