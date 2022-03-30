Here Are the Lyrics to Juice WRLD’s ‘Sometimes’

On the latest tweak to Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons, four previously unreleased tracks were added, in addition to the pensive “Sometimes.”

The follow-up to 2020’s Legends Never Die debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

If you need a guide to follow along with Juice WRLD’s “Sometimes,” find the lyrics below:

Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes

Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes

Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes

Uh

I wanna be by my lonely

I pop these Perc’ by my lonely

I put in work by my lonely

.40 on me, you know it’s my homie

I wanna be by my lonely

I take these Perc’ by my lonely

I put in work by my lonely

.40 on me, you know that’s my homie

My mind sometimes gets dark and wild

My mind sometimes

I don’t wan’ be bothered

Inhale, exhale

Breathing just got a little harder

I mean well, I mean well

All’s well that ends well

Inhale, exhale

Losin’ my sanity, probably

I’ll see you in hell

Yeah, I’ma meet you there

As of lately, my demons, they bother me

When I’m sleepin’, they sittin’ on top of me

And wherever I go, they’ll follow me

I fell into the pit and it’s bottomless

They want my soul but it isn’t my property

Try to take it from me, demonic robbery

Crazy the way that the devil’ll lie to me

Just leave me alone

I could do bad on my own

I get high off my ass on my own

Paranoia is strong

What if she don’t love me no more?

I hope I’m wrong

Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes

Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes

Sometimes, sometimes, sometimes

I wanna be by my lonely

I pop these Perc’ by my lonely

I put in work by my lonely

.40 on me, you know it’s my homie, uh

I wanna be by my lonely, uh

I take these Perc’ by my lonely, uh

I put in work by my lonely

.40 on me, you know that’s my homie

Oh

There ain’t no place like home

I wanna go back home

I hate the world we know

There ain’t no place like home

I wanna go back home

I hate the world we know

Mind fumbling, fumbling, fumbling, fumbling

I wonder if, wonder if, wonder if, wonder if

I’m gonna live, gonna live

All these threats that I get from my enemies

Wonder why I keep a .40 right next to me

Scared of n—as runnin’ in my vicinity

I’ma be the killer, ain’t no one killin’ me

That’s a better choice like votin’ for Hillary

Where I’m from, n—as don’t give a f—

So we loadin’ up and shootin’ like documentary

Numb to the core, I don’t wanna feel sh– anymore

I don’t wanna feel rich anymore

Know that they want me dead, so I’m takin’ meds

Until I fall on the floor

I don’t know who to call anymore

I don’t know what to call it anymore

Tears fall like raindrops

But nah, I don’t wanna ball anymore

Pick up the rock, score

I pill pop some more

Why? It numbs me inside

I know it ain’t right

But it’s part of the ride

There ain’t no place like home

I wanna go back home

I hate the world we know

There ain’t no place like home

I wanna go back home

I hate the world we know

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Danny Wolf, Jarad A. Higgins, Othello Houston, Subhaan Rahmaan