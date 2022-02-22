Here Are the Lyrics to Jordan Davis’ ‘Buy Dirt’ Featuring Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis teamed up with Luke Bryan to release “Buy Dirt” in 2021, and the ode to a happy Southern life was an immediate hit.
The song landed at No. 1 on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart and the Country Airplay survey (both dated Jan. 29). “Dirt” marks Davis’s first leader on Hot Country Songs and his third on Country Airplay. Bryan ups his totals to 12 and 26 No. 1s on the respective lists.
If you need a guide to follow along with Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” find the lyrics below:
A few days ‘fore he turned eighty
He was sitting out back in a rocker
He said, “What you been up to lately?”
I told him, “Chasing a dollar”
And in between sips of coffee
He poured this wisdom out
Said, “If you want my two cents on making a dollar count
Buy dirt
Find the one you can’t live without
Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground
Do what you love but call it work
And throw a little money in the plate at church
Send your prayers up and your roots down deep
Add a few limbs to your family tree
And watch their pencil marks
And the grass in the yard
All grow up
‘Cause the truth about it is
It all goes by real quick
You can’t buy happiness
But you can buy dirt”
Before you get caught on that ladder
Let me tell you what it’s all about
Find you a few things that matter
That you can put a fence around
And then he laid it out
Buy dirt
Find the one you can’t live without
Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground
Do what you love but call it work
And throw a little money in the plate at church
Send your prayers up and your roots down deep
And add a few limbs to your family tree
And watch their pencil marks
And the grass in the yard
All grow up
‘Cause the truth about it is
It all goes by real quick
You can’t buy happiness
But you can buy dirt
You can buy dirt
And thank the good Lord for it
‘Cause He ain’t makin’ any more of it
So buy dirt
Find the one you can’t live without
Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground
Do what you love but call it work
And throw a little money in the plate at church
Send your prayers up and your roots down deep
Add a few limbs to your family tree
Watch their pencil marks
And the grass in the yard
All grow up
‘Cause the truth about it is
It all goes by real quick
You can’t buy happiness
But you can buy dirt
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Jacob J. Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins