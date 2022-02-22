Here Are the Lyrics to Jordan Davis’ ‘Buy Dirt’ Featuring Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis teamed up with Luke Bryan to release “Buy Dirt” in 2021, and the ode to a happy Southern life was an immediate hit.

The song landed at No. 1 on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart and the Country Airplay survey (both dated Jan. 29). “Dirt” marks Davis’s first leader on Hot Country Songs and his third on Country Airplay. Bryan ups his totals to 12 and 26 No. 1s on the respective lists.

If you need a guide to follow along with Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” find the lyrics below:

A few days ‘fore he turned eighty

He was sitting out back in a rocker

He said, “What you been up to lately?”

I told him, “Chasing a dollar”

And in between sips of coffee

He poured this wisdom out

Said, “If you want my two cents on making a dollar count

Buy dirt

Find the one you can’t live without

Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground

Do what you love but call it work

And throw a little money in the plate at church

Send your prayers up and your roots down deep

Add a few limbs to your family tree

And watch their pencil marks

And the grass in the yard

All grow up

‘Cause the truth about it is

It all goes by real quick

You can’t buy happiness

But you can buy dirt”

Before you get caught on that ladder

Let me tell you what it’s all about

Find you a few things that matter

That you can put a fence around

And then he laid it out

Buy dirt

Find the one you can’t live without

Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground

Do what you love but call it work

And throw a little money in the plate at church

Send your prayers up and your roots down deep

And add a few limbs to your family tree

And watch their pencil marks

And the grass in the yard

All grow up

‘Cause the truth about it is

It all goes by real quick

You can’t buy happiness

But you can buy dirt

You can buy dirt

And thank the good Lord for it

‘Cause He ain’t makin’ any more of it

So buy dirt

Find the one you can’t live without

Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground

Do what you love but call it work

And throw a little money in the plate at church

Send your prayers up and your roots down deep

Add a few limbs to your family tree

Watch their pencil marks

And the grass in the yard

All grow up

‘Cause the truth about it is

It all goes by real quick

You can’t buy happiness

But you can buy dirt

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Jacob J. Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins