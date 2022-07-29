×
Here Are the Lyrics to Jon Pardi’s ‘Last Night Lonely’

Follow along with the lyrics to Jon Pardi's 'Mr. Saturday Night' single.

Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi poses for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee broadcast on June 9, 2021. John Shearer/GI

Jon Pardi unveiled “Last Night Lonely” as the lead single for his fourth studio album,  Mr. Saturday Night.

“It’s definitely got the same values, but it’s still a different story and it’s a different sound,” Pardi told Billboard of the track. “And it’s got a fiddle solo.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah, this could be your last drink from a stranger in a bar
The last time that you’re dancin’ in unfamiliar arms
Yeah, this could be your last first kiss if we do this thing right
Your last time alone beneath neon lights

It could be your last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself
The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else
Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl
Tonight might be your last night lonely

Yeah, you could be the last first name that’s ever been worth askin’
Yeah, you could be the last phone number I write down on a napkin
Yeah, you could be the last girl that I take back home to mama
The last time that we’re talked about in this small town drama

It’s gonna be the last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself
The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else
Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl
Tonight might be your last night lonely
It could be your last night lonely

It could be your last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself
The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else
Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl
Tonight might be your last night lonely

It could be your last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself
The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else
Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl
Tonight might be your last night lonely
It could be your last night lonely, yeah
Last night lonely, baby

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: James Ray Jr. Bell, Joseph Aaron Fox, Dylan James Marlowe

