Here Are the Lyrics to Jon Pardi’s ‘Last Night Lonely’

Jon Pardi unveiled “Last Night Lonely” as the lead single for his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night.

“It’s definitely got the same values, but it’s still a different story and it’s a different sound,” Pardi told Billboard of the track. “And it’s got a fiddle solo.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely,” find the lyrics below:

Yeah, this could be your last drink from a stranger in a bar

The last time that you’re dancin’ in unfamiliar arms

Yeah, this could be your last first kiss if we do this thing right

Your last time alone beneath neon lights

It could be your last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself

The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else

Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl

Tonight might be your last night lonely

Yeah, you could be the last first name that’s ever been worth askin’

Yeah, you could be the last phone number I write down on a napkin

Yeah, you could be the last girl that I take back home to mama

The last time that we’re talked about in this small town drama

It’s gonna be the last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself

The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else

Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl

Tonight might be your last night lonely

It could be your last night lonely

It could be your last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself

The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else

Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl

Tonight might be your last night lonely

It could be your last night comin’ in here, drinkin’ all by yourself

The last time givin’ your heart away to someone else

Yeah, we could be some history in the makin’, girl

Tonight might be your last night lonely

It could be your last night lonely, yeah

Last night lonely, baby

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: James Ray Jr. Bell, Joseph Aaron Fox, Dylan James Marlowe