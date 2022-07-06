Here Are the Lyrics to Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’

×
Upon its release, Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking the singer-songwriter’s first visit to the region.

The track’s success is thanks largely to the song taking off on TikTok, where its heartfelt and romantically conflicted lyrics have become soundtrack to relationship-themed videos.

If you need a guide to follow along with Joji’s “Glimpse of Us,” find the lyrics below:

She’d take the world off my shoulders
If it was ever hard to move
She’d turn the rain to a rainbow
When I was living in the blue
Why then, if she is so perfect
Do I still wish that it was you?
Perfect don’t mean that it’s working
So what can I do? (Ooh)

When you’re out of sight
In my mind

‘Cause sometimes I look in her eyes
And that’s where I find a glimpse of us
And I try to fall for her touch
But I’m thinking of the way it was
Said I’m fine and said I moved on
I’m only here passing time in her arms
Hoping I’ll find
A glimpse of us

Tell me he savors your glory
Does he laugh the way I did?
Is this a part of your story?
One that I had never lived
Maybe one day you’ll feel lonely
And in his eyes, you’ll get a glimpse
Maybe you’ll start slipping slowly
And find me again

When you’re out of sight
In my mind

‘Cause sometimes I look in her eyes
And that’s where I find a glimpse of us
And I try to fall for her touch
But I’m thinking of the way it was
Said I’m fine and said I moved on
I’m only here passing time in her arms
Hoping I’ll find
A glimpse of us

Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh

‘Cause sometimes I look in her eyes
And that’s where I find a glimpse of us
And I try to fall for her touch
But I’m thinking of the way it was
Said I’m fine and said I moved on
I’m only here passing time in her arms
Hoping I’ll find
A glimpse of us

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Alexis Kesselman, Connor McDonough, George Miller, Joel Castillo, Riley McDonough

