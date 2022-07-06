Here Are the Lyrics to Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’

Upon its release, Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking the singer-songwriter’s first visit to the region.

The track’s success is thanks largely to the song taking off on TikTok, where its heartfelt and romantically conflicted lyrics have become soundtrack to relationship-themed videos.

If you need a guide to follow along with Joji’s “Glimpse of Us,” find the lyrics below:

She’d take the world off my shoulders

If it was ever hard to move

She’d turn the rain to a rainbow

When I was living in the blue

Why then, if she is so perfect

Do I still wish that it was you?

Perfect don’t mean that it’s working

So what can I do? (Ooh)

When you’re out of sight

In my mind

‘Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

And that’s where I find a glimpse of us

And I try to fall for her touch

But I’m thinking of the way it was

Said I’m fine and said I moved on

I’m only here passing time in her arms

Hoping I’ll find

A glimpse of us

Tell me he savors your glory

Does he laugh the way I did?

Is this a part of your story?

One that I had never lived

Maybe one day you’ll feel lonely

And in his eyes, you’ll get a glimpse

Maybe you’ll start slipping slowly

And find me again

When you’re out of sight

In my mind

‘Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

And that’s where I find a glimpse of us

And I try to fall for her touch

But I’m thinking of the way it was

Said I’m fine and said I moved on

I’m only here passing time in her arms

Hoping I’ll find

A glimpse of us

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

‘Cause sometimes I look in her eyes

And that’s where I find a glimpse of us

And I try to fall for her touch

But I’m thinking of the way it was

Said I’m fine and said I moved on

I’m only here passing time in her arms

Hoping I’ll find

A glimpse of us

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Alexis Kesselman, Connor McDonough, George Miller, Joel Castillo, Riley McDonough