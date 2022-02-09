Here Are the Lyrics to John Mayer’s ‘Wild Blue’

John Mayer helped fans find joy in a pandemic with the release of his ironically titled eighth studio album Sob Rock, and the LP’s second single “Wild Blue” makes the feeling of loneliness a bit more groovy.
“Wild Blue” marked Mayer’s eighth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay and second in a row, following his two-week ruler “Last Train Home.” He first topped the chart in December 2001 with “No Such Thing.”
If you need a guide to follow along with the words of John Mayer’s guitar-filled “Wild Blue” below.
Never seen the sun before
Lyin’ on the ocean floor
I’m walkin’ through the wilderness
And livin’ off the loneliness
Oh, wild blue, deeper than I ever knew
Wild blue on a bed of grey
Oh, baby, what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
Yeah, yeah
Oh
All the tears I meant to cry
Dance across the evenin’ sky
And in my sorrow, I can see
That missin’ you belongs to me
Oh, wild blue, deeper than I ever knew
Wild blue on a bed of grey
Oh, baby, what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
Wild blue, deeper than I ever knew
It’s a wild blue since you went away
Oh, baby, what a wild blue
I found myself when I lost you
And you’ll never know
The unlikely beauty in letting you go
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © REACH MUSIC PUBLISHING
Written by: John Clayton Mayer