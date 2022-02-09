Here Are the Lyrics to John Mayer’s ‘Wild Blue’

John Mayer helped fans find joy in a pandemic with the release of his ironically titled eighth studio album Sob Rock, and the LP’s second single “Wild Blue” makes the feeling of loneliness a bit more groovy.

“Wild Blue” marked Mayer’s eighth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay and second in a row, following his two-week ruler “Last Train Home.” He first topped the chart in December 2001 with “No Such Thing.”

If you need a guide to follow along with the words of John Mayer’s guitar-filled “Wild Blue” below.