Here Are the Lyrics to JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ ‘To the Moon!’

Follow along with the lyrics to JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins' TikTok viral hit.

JNR Choi
JNR Choi Courtesy of Epic Records

If you’ve opened the TikTok app lately, you’ve likely heard JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ breezy “To the Moon!,” which took over the platform over the past few months.

The song, with the chorus courtesy of Bruno Mars, simultaneously landed atop two Billboard radio charts, as the single advances to No. 1 on both the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay lists dated April 30.

If you need a guide to follow along with JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ “To the Moon!,” find the lyrics below:

Sit by myself, talking to the moon

Teh, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
Teh, ha, yeah, yeah
Teh, ha, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
Teh, ha, yeah, yeah
Teh, teh, teh
Pull up the ting, gon’ turn up (brr)
Yeah, yeah, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
(Du-du-du-du) yeah

Ooh, yeah, come for the zoov, yeah
Pull up for certain, yeah
Come set the mood, yeah
You come like sunshine, yeah
Call me the moon
Baby girl fine, so fine, so fine
Might give her the wood, yeah

Ooh, yeah, come for the zoov, yeah
Pull up for certain, yeah
Come set the mood, yeah
You come like sunshine, yeah
Call me the moon
Baby girl fine, so fine, so fine
Might give her the wood, yeah

Teh, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
Teh, ha, yeah, yeah
Teh, ha, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
Teh, ha, yeah, yeah
Teh, teh, teh
Pull up the ting, gon’ turn up (brr)
Yeah, yeah, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
(Du-du-du-du) ch’yeah, yeah

Pull up and make it clap
Bust it down on my jeans, make a n—a spend racks (whoa)
Pull up and make it clap
Bust it down on my jeans and end up on your back (whoa)
Pull up and make it clap
Bust it down on my jeans, make a n—a spend racks (whoa)
Pull up and make it clap
Bust it down on my jeans and end up on your back

Whine up yuh ripe pum pum
Oh, your p—y so tight, make a n—a change ways
Know I been broke not once, but twice
That’s why a n—a gotta get paid (paid)
Whine up yuh ripe pum pum
Way your p—y so tight, make a n—a change ways
Know I been broke not once, but twice
That’s right, a n—a really self-made

Teh, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
Teh, ha, yeah, yeah
Teh, ha, ha, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
Teh, ha, yeah, yeah
Teh, teh, teh
Pull up the ting, gon’ turn up (brr)
Yeah, yeah, pull up the ting, gon’ turn up
(Du-du-du-du) ch’yeah, yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © DistroKid, Songtrust Ave

Written by: Momodou Choi

