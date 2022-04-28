Here Are the Lyrics to JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ ‘To the Moon!’

If you’ve opened the TikTok app lately, you’ve likely heard JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ breezy “To the Moon!,” which took over the platform over the past few months.

The song, with the chorus courtesy of Bruno Mars, simultaneously landed atop two Billboard radio charts, as the single advances to No. 1 on both the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay lists dated April 30.

If you need a guide to follow along with JNR CHOI & Sam Tompkins’ “To the Moon!,” find the lyrics below: