Here Are the Lyrics to Jelly Roll’s ‘Son of a Sinner’

Jelly Roll scored his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Son of a Sinner” debuted at No. 67 on the chart dated July 16. The song has so far peaked at No. 56.

“Sinner” also holds at its No. 7 high on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and jumped to No. 12 for a new peak on Hot Country Songs.

If you need a guide to follow along with Jelly Roll’s “Son of a Sinner,” find the lyrics below:

I never get lonely

I got these ghosts to keep me company

I took the rearview off of this old Ford so I only see in front of me

Now the past is out of sight and out of mind

Swore I changed, now I’m back chasing these white lines

I’m just a long-haired son of a sinner

Searching for new ways I can get gone

I’m a pedal to the highway if you ever wonder why we write these songs

‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the Devil

I’m only one call away from home

Yeah, I’m somewhere in the middle

I guess I’m just a little

Right and wrong

These backroads got me

These pills pretend to be my friend

I’m done for the last time

I’m lying to myself again

I always say that

Now I’m on my way back here somehow

I should know by now

I’m just a long-haired son of a sinner

Searching for new ways I can get gone

I’m a pedal to the highway if you ever wonder why we write these songs

‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the Devil

I’m only one call away from home

Yeah, I’m somewhere in the middle

I guess I’m just a little

Right and wrong

Mistakes I made I paid for them in cash

Walked a million miles on broken glass

I’m feeling like I’m fading

My heart’s been slowing breaking

Might pop a pill, and smoke and maybe drink

Talk to God and tell him what I think

At first He’s gonna hate me

But eventually He’ll save me

I’m just a long-haired son of a sinner

Searching for new ways I can get gone

I’m a pedal to the highway if you ever wonder why we write these songs

‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the Devil

I’m only one call away from home

Yeah, I’m somewhere in the middle

I guess I’m just a little

Right and wrong

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: David Ray Stevens, Ernest Keith Smith, Jason Deford