Here Are the Lyrics to Jelly Roll’s ‘Son of a Sinner’

Jelly Roll scored his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Son of a Sinner” debuted at No. 67 on the chart dated July 16. The song has so far peaked at No. 56.
“Sinner” also holds at its No. 7 high on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and jumped to No. 12 for a new peak on Hot Country Songs.
If you need a guide to follow along with Jelly Roll’s “Son of a Sinner,” find the lyrics below:
I never get lonely
I got these ghosts to keep me company
I took the rearview off of this old Ford so I only see in front of me
Now the past is out of sight and out of mind
Swore I changed, now I’m back chasing these white lines
I’m just a long-haired son of a sinner
Searching for new ways I can get gone
I’m a pedal to the highway if you ever wonder why we write these songs
‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the Devil
I’m only one call away from home
Yeah, I’m somewhere in the middle
I guess I’m just a little
Right and wrong
These backroads got me
These pills pretend to be my friend
I’m done for the last time
I’m lying to myself again
I always say that
Now I’m on my way back here somehow
I should know by now
I’m just a long-haired son of a sinner
Searching for new ways I can get gone
I’m a pedal to the highway if you ever wonder why we write these songs
‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the Devil
I’m only one call away from home
Yeah, I’m somewhere in the middle
I guess I’m just a little
Right and wrong
Mistakes I made I paid for them in cash
Walked a million miles on broken glass
I’m feeling like I’m fading
My heart’s been slowing breaking
Might pop a pill, and smoke and maybe drink
Talk to God and tell him what I think
At first He’s gonna hate me
But eventually He’ll save me
I’m just a long-haired son of a sinner
Searching for new ways I can get gone
I’m a pedal to the highway if you ever wonder why we write these songs
‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the Devil
I’m only one call away from home
Yeah, I’m somewhere in the middle
I guess I’m just a little
Right and wrong
