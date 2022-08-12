Here Are the Lyrics to Jax’s ‘Victoria’s Secret’

American Idol alum Jax notched her much-deserved first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 13), thanks to her ode to body positivity, “Victoria’s Secret.”

“Victoria’s Secret” blew up on TikTok, where the song has soundtracked nearly 30,000 clips. In one viral video, which has over 37 million views, Jax says she wrote the song for a child whom she babysits who was bullied about her weight. In another, with over 4 million views, Jax led a flashmob outside an actual Victoria’s Secret store.

If you need a guide to follow along with Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” find the lyrics below: