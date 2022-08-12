Here Are the Lyrics to Jax’s ‘Victoria’s Secret’

American Idol alum Jax notched her much-deserved first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 13), thanks to her ode to body positivity, “Victoria’s Secret.”
“Victoria’s Secret” blew up on TikTok, where the song has soundtracked nearly 30,000 clips. In one viral video, which has over 37 million views, Jax says she wrote the song for a child whom she babysits who was bullied about her weight. In another, with over 4 million views, Jax led a flashmob outside an actual Victoria’s Secret store.
If you need a guide to follow along with Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” find the lyrics below:
God, I wish somebody would’ve told me
When I was younger that all bodies aren’t the same
Photoshop, itty bitty models on magazine covers
Told me I was overweight
I stopped eating, what a bummer
Can’t have carbs in a hot girl summer
If I could go back and tell myself
When I was younger, I’d say, psst
I know Victoria’s secret
And girl, you wouldn’t believe
She’s an old man who lives in Ohio
Making money off of girls like me
Cashing in on body issues
Selling skin and bones with big boobs
I know Victoria’s secret
She was made up by a dude (dude)
Victoria was made up by a dude (dude)
Victoria was made up by a dude
I wish somebody would’ve told me that thighs of thunder
Meant normal human thighs
The f—ing pressure I was under
To lose my appetite
And fight the cellulite with hunger games like every night
If I could go back and tell myself
When I was younger, I’d say
“Hey, dummy”
I know Victoria’s secret
Girl, you wouldn’t believe
She’s an old man who lives in Ohio
Making money off of girls like me
Cashing in on body issues
Selling skin and bones with big boobs
I know Victoria’s secret
She was made up by a dude (dude)
Victoria was made up by a dude (dude)
Victoria was made up by a dude
I know Victoria’s secret
And girl, you wouldn’t believe
She’s an old man who lives in Ohio
Making money off of girls like me
Cashing in on body issues
Selling skin and bones with big boobs
I know Victoria’s secret
She was made up by a dude
I know Victoria’s secret
And girl, you wouldn’t believe
She’s an old man who lives in Ohio
Making money off of girls like me
Cashing in on body issues
Selling skin and bones with big boobs
I know Victoria’s secret
She was never made for me and you
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Jacqueline Miskanic, Dan Henig, Mark Nilan Jr.