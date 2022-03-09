Here Are the Lyrics to Jack Harlow’s ‘Nail Tech’

Jack Harlow kicked off his new musical era with “Nail Tech” in February 2022, marking his first solo single since 2020’s “Tyler Herro.”

Harlow last dropped his collaborative summer jam “SUVs (Black on Black)” with Pooh Shiesty in August. Previously, he appeared with Lil Nas X on their joint hit record “Industry Baby.” The latter spent one week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it charted for a total of 29 weeks.

If you need a guide to follow along with Jack Harlow’s “Nail Tech,” find the lyrics below:

Mm-mm, mm, mm-mm

Tss

My nail tech knows how to keep a lil’ secret

I don’t wish for my success, I speak it

I caught a buzz, and you did too, but you tweakin’

I look like I been gettin’ money, I reek it

You smell me, that’s LV

Walkin’ ’round with my chest out and my skin smooth, I’m healthy

I’m in the mix and I’m handshakin’, but most of y’all can’t help me (nah)

Most of y’all ain’t wealthy (nope), most of y’all just dress like it

I caught the vibe that y’all givin’ off and I’m tryna make myself less like it

This chick got a lil’ Porsche body, I might let the bro test-drive it

It’s hard for me to get excited, I love music and stress ’bout it

My city haulin’, I’m cosignin’ this wave, comin’ up next out it

Ridin’ ’round in the shotgun in her Tesla

Hangin’ both of my legs out it, like “What’s up?” (What’s up?)

I got stakes and they too high now, I can’t f— up (can’t f— up)

I like girls that’s down to earth, so don’t be stuck up (stuck up)

I don’t take L’s, I give ’em out and I chuck ’em up

First listen they hearin’ this sh–, like, “What the f—?”

Ten toes, that’s my MO

Fam over ‘Gram, that’s my MO (on my mama)

F— a close friends, I got friends that I keep close

And they let it go while I reload

Like baow, baow, baow

TSA just opened my book bag up

And my chain hittin’ like

Baow, baow, baow, baow

The king’s back in his hometown

When them wheels hit and I touch down they

Baow, baow, baow, baow

She down low, three point stance

I’m back there doin’ Jack dance like

Baow, baow, baow, baow

And I’m not no fashionista, but I’m fly though (but I’m fly)

And I know I gave up drinkin’, but I’m high though (but I’m high)

I told her, “I don’t c– from head, but you can try though” (you can try)

I’m not on top of this sh– yet, but I’m that guy though

I take a look ’round at my comp and it’s just, uh (ooh)

Wide open, big whippin’, it slide open (mm-mm)

I notice they treat me like I’m chosen (I’m chosen)

Eyes open, heart clean and my mind focused

This sh– just keeps goin’ how I wrote it

How the hell could you doubt us?

I mean, back then, it made sense, but it’s like, now what?

Now they down to come ’round just to be ’round us

You ain’t one of my dawgs, why do you hound us?

It’s very few of you I like

But it’s a whole lot of y’all I don’t trust

‘Cause ten toes, that’s my MO

Fam over ‘Gram, that’s my MO

F— a close friends, I got friends that I keep close

And they let it go while I reload

Like baow, baow, baow

TSA just opened my book bag up

And my chain hittin’ like

Baow, baow, baow, baow

The king’s back in his hometown

When them wheels hit and I touch down they

Baow, baow, baow, baow

She down low, three point stance

I’m back there doin’ Jack dance like

Baow, baow, baow, baow

Written by: Jackman Harlow, Matthew Samuels, Scotty Lavell Coleman, Jahaan Sweet, Amir Sims, Jose Velazquez, Roget Chahayed, Montez Dewayne Jones, Douglas Ford