Here Are the Lyrics to Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’

Jack Harlow flew to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated April 23, 2022, thanks to “First Class,” which went viral before it even hit streaming platforms.
The single is Harlow’s second Hot 100 leader and first on his own, as well as his first to debut at No. 1, after his Lil Nas X collaboration, “Industry Baby,” rose to the summit for a week in October 2021.
“First Class” – which interpolates Fergie’s 2007 two-week Hot 100 No. 1 “Glamorous,” featuring Ludacris – snags the biggest streaming week tallied this year so far.
If you need a guide to follow along with Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” find the lyrics below:
Mm
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A-M), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I can put you in (first class, up in the sky)
I can put you in (first class, up in the, up-up in the)
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A-M), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I can put you in (first class, up in the sky), mm, mm
I can put you in (first class, up in the, up-up in the)
I can see the whole city from this balcony
Back in 2019, I was outside freely
But now they got it out for me
I don’t care what frat that you was in
You can’t alpha me, keep dreamin’
Pineapple juice, I give her sweet, sweet, sweet (semen)
I know what they like, so I just keep cheesin’
Hard drive full of heat seekin’
Tryna come the same day as Jack? Rethink it
You don’t need Givenchy, you need Jesus
Why do y’all sleep on me? I need reasons
Uh, I got plaques in the mail, peak season
Shout out to my UPS workers makin’ sure I receive ’em
You can do it too, believe it
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A-M), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I can put you in (first class, up in the sky), mm, mm
I can put you in (first class, up in the, up-up in the)
(Are you ready?) Huh, yes, I am
They say, “You a superstar now,” damn, I guess I am
You might be the man, well, that’s unless I am
Okay, I’ll confess I am
Go ahead and get undressed, I am
Okay cool, you on Sunset? (I am)
I’m ’bout to slide, okay, I’m outside, okay
This lifestyle don’t got many downsides
‘Cept for the lack of time I get ’round my
Family, makin’ sure they never downsize
I got visions of my mom sayin’, “Wait, this house mine?”
Can’t lie, I’m on Angus Cloud nine
I got ’em on the bandwagon now, ’bout time
I ain’t even got no downtime
Every time I speak, she say, “Yeah, that sounds fine”
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A-M), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I can put you in (first class, up in the sky)
I can put you in (first class, up in the, up-up in the)
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A-M), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I can put you in (first class, up in the sky), mm, mm
I can put you in (first class)
