Here Are the Lyrics to Jack Harlow’s ‘Dua Lipa’

Before releasing his debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow went viral by shooting his shot with a song called “Dua Lipa,” of course, referencing the pop star and Grammy winner.
“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her,” Harlow explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “‘Cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything.
If you need a guide to follow along with Jack Harlow’s “Dua Lipa,” find the lyrics below:
Rain, rain, rain, rain
I catch a groove like, uh-uh
Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (do it)
I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f— it
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket
I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothin’
You know my city like the new Korea, bustin’
All these discussions over who could see us, hush it
I sold them basements out, let’s do arenas, crushin’
She lookin’, I’m blushin’, I’m lyin’, I’m touchin’
Rain, rain, rain, rain
I need this sh– to be tooken up, I got accustomed to it
F— a leap of faith, I took a jump just like it’s nothin’ to it
Girl, them Russian twists is workin’, now just put your butt into it
All that talk, I’m cuttin’ through it
I ain’t no connoisseur, but I like this kind of store
I got nothin’ to do with who the f— they think I’m screwin’
Uh, nine times out of ten I had ’em, then I blew it, but I need some
Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (do it)
I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f— it
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket
I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothin’
You know my city like the new Korea, bustin’
All these discussions over who could see us, hush it
I sold them basements out, let’s do arenas, crushin’
She lookin’, I’m blushin’, I’m lyin’, I’m touchin’
So why you being extra, huh? Being extra
She’s a European and she know I’m seein’ extra
Got a main character, but you could be an extra
Yes, sir, we the hottest out, used to be next up
Now I’m on some Ariana (ooh), thank you, next, bruh
Shorty came from Lexin’, she flexed up
EJ turnt these motherf—in’ pecs up
Need somethin’, I hit my connects up
I get like three somethin’ every time I dress up
I told Yeezus that I got a confession
We ’bout to be somethin’, they gon’ have to catch up
So what’s up?
Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (do it)
I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f— it
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket
I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothin’
