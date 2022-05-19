×
Here Are the Lyrics to Jack Harlow’s ‘Dua Lipa’

Follow along with the lyrics to Jack Harlow's flirty shoutout to Dua Lipa.

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton Ho for Billboard

Before releasing his debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow went viral by shooting his shot with a song called “Dua Lipa,” of course, referencing the pop star and Grammy winner.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her,” Harlow explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “‘Cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything.

Jack Harlow

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,” Harlow went on. “But she was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Jack Harlow’s “Dua Lipa,” find the lyrics below:

Rain, rain, rain, rain
I catch a groove like, uh-uh

Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (do it)
I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f— it
Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket
I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothin’

You know my city like the new Korea, bustin’
All these discussions over who could see us, hush it
I sold them basements out, let’s do arenas, crushin’
She lookin’, I’m blushin’, I’m lyin’, I’m touchin’

Rain, rain, rain, rain
I need this sh– to be tooken up, I got accustomed to it
F— a leap of faith, I took a jump just like it’s nothin’ to it
Girl, them Russian twists is workin’, now just put your butt into it
All that talk, I’m cuttin’ through it
I ain’t no connoisseur, but I like this kind of store
I got nothin’ to do with who the f— they think I’m screwin’
Uh, nine times out of ten I had ’em, then I blew it, but I need some

So why you being extra, huh? Being extra
She’s a European and she know I’m seein’ extra
Got a main character, but you could be an extra
Yes, sir, we the hottest out, used to be next up
Now I’m on some Ariana (ooh), thank you, next, bruh
Shorty came from Lexin’, she flexed up
EJ turnt these motherf—in’ pecs up
Need somethin’, I hit my connects up
I get like three somethin’ every time I dress up
I told Yeezus that I got a confession
We ’bout to be somethin’, they gon’ have to catch up
So what’s up?

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Dawoyne Lawson, Douglas Ford, Federico Vindver, Isaac DeBoni, Jackman Harlow, Jasper Harris, Jose Velazquez, Michael Mule, Nathan Ward II, Nickie Jon Pabon, Roget Chahayed

