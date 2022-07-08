Here Are the Lyrics to J-Hope’s ‘More’

J-Hope gave fans “More” with the release of his English and Korean solo single.

“More” arrived on Friday (July 1), and marks the first solo track released in the wake of BTS‘ announcement earlier this month that they would be taking some time after nearly a decade of non-stop work together to focus on their individual projects for a bit.

The track is set to be featured on J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box, arriving on July 15.

Explore Explore J-Hope See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with J-Hope’s more, find the lyrics below: