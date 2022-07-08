Here Are the Lyrics to J-Hope’s ‘More’

J-Hope gave fans “More” with the release of his English and Korean solo single.
“More” arrived on Friday (July 1), and marks the first solo track released in the wake of BTS‘ announcement earlier this month that they would be taking some time after nearly a decade of non-stop work together to focus on their individual projects for a bit.
The track is set to be featured on J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box, arriving on July 15.
If you need a guide to follow along with J-Hope’s more, find the lyrics below:
Yeah, I’m thirsty
필요해 비트 위 surfin’
난 물 만난 물고기
Soak up the music
Eenie, meenie, miney, moe
춤추는 아기 flow
Keep my passion, I gotta go
I’m still (not enough)
11년째 독학 중
내 형광 밑줄은 배움의 미학뿐
끝이 없는 학습
부딪히고 넘어지며 나오는 작품
이 위치에서도 make it move
Make it mine, make it right
또 누군가의 favorite song, huh?
그게 나의 삶의 반, 삶의 이유, 삶의 낙
원동력으로 carry on
Bring it all
I’m doing it all
Hah! Shout out
I say ‘More’
Hah! Yeah, right!
‘Cause I want some more
Hah! Shout out
I say ‘More’
Hah! Yeah, right!
‘Cause I want some more
귀에 kick snare, 들림 hit that
몸이 쉴 새 없이 직행 make my mixtape
피드백 와도 get back
뭐든 달게 먹는 Kitkat 내겐 sweet해 (appreciate)
상호 관계 참 유익해
기름 주입해 주면 drive해 또 난 beat에
다들 주의해, 나 부주의해
예술이 배인 멋진 그림에 취해 계속 ‘Dali’ 들이대
원해 stadium with ma fans 아직까지도
쓸어 담어 모든 트로피, 그래미까지도
명예, 부 다가 아니야 I already know it
My work makes me breathe, so I want more
Inhale, inhale, exhale, exhale
살아 숨 쉬는 거 같아
Bring it all
I’m doing it all
Hah! Shout out
I say ‘More’
Hah! Yeah, right!
‘Cause I want some more
Hah! Shout out
I say ‘More’
Hah! Yeah, right!
‘Cause I want some more
Yeah, I’m thirsty
필요해 비트 위 surfin’
난 물 만난 물고기 (첨벙첨벙)
Soak up the music yeah
Eenie, meenie, miney, moe umm
춤추는 아기 flow umm
Keep my passion, I gotta go
I’m still (not enough)
