×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Imagine Dragons & JID’s ‘Enemy’

Follow along with the words of Imagine Dragons and JID's Arcane League of Legends track.

Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons Eric Ray Davidson*

Imagine Dragons and JID teamed up for a theme song for the new Netflix animated series Arcane: League of Legends, and “Enemy” has quickly become a TV hit.

The song roared in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November 2021. “Enemy” was featured in the show’s fifth episode of its premiere season in addition to being showcased at the beginning of each episode as its theme.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Imagine Dragons

JID

See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy,” find the lyrics below:

Related

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Cutest Moments

(Look out for yourself)

I wake up to the sounds of the silence that allows
For my mind to run around with my ear up to the ground
I’m searching to behold the stories that are told
When my back is to the world that was smiling when I turned

Tell you you’re the greatest
But once you turn they hate us

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy
(Look out for yourself)
My enemy (look, look, look, look)
(Look out for yourself)
But I’m ready

Your words up on the wall as you’re praying for my fall
And the laughter in the halls and the names that I’ve been called
I stack it in my mind and I’m waiting for the time
When I show you what it’s like to be words spit in a mic

Tell you you’re the greatest
But once you turn they hate us (huh)

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be
My enemy (look, look, look, look)
(Look out for yourself)
My enemy (look, look, look, look)
(Look out for yourself)

Uh, look
Okay, I’m hoping that somebody pray for me
I’m praying that somebody hope for me
I’m staying where nobody ‘posed to be
P-P-Posted, being a wreck of emotions
Ready to go whenever, just let me know
The road is long, so put the pedal into the floor
The enemy on my trail, my energy unavailable
I’ma tell ’em hasta luego
They wanna plot on my trot to the top
I’ve been outta shape, thinkin’ out the box, I’m an astronaut
I blasted off the planet rock to cause catastrophe
And it matters more because I had it not
Had I thought about wreaking havoc on an opposition
Kinda shocking they wanted static with precision, I’m automatic
Quarterback, I ain’t talkin’ sacking
Pack it, pack it up, I don’t panic
Batter, batter up, who the baddest?
It don’t matter ’cause we at ya throat

Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be
My enemy

Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy

Pray it away, I swear
I’ll never be a saint, no way
My enemy
Pray it away, I swear
I’ll never be a saint

(Look out for yourself)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Benjamin Arthur Mckee, Daniel Coulter Reynolds, Daniel James Platzman, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Destin Route, Justin Tranter, Mattias Per Larsson, Robin Lennart Fredriksson

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad