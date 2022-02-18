Here Are the Lyrics to Imagine Dragons & JID’s ‘Enemy’

Imagine Dragons and JID teamed up for a theme song for the new Netflix animated series Arcane: League of Legends, and “Enemy” has quickly become a TV hit.

The song roared in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November 2021. “Enemy” was featured in the show’s fifth episode of its premiere season in addition to being showcased at the beginning of each episode as its theme.

If you need a guide to follow along with Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy,” find the lyrics below:

(Look out for yourself)

I wake up to the sounds of the silence that allows

For my mind to run around with my ear up to the ground

I’m searching to behold the stories that are told

When my back is to the world that was smiling when I turned

Tell you you’re the greatest

But once you turn they hate us

Oh, the misery

Everybody wants to be my enemy

Spare the sympathy

Everybody wants to be my enemy

(Look out for yourself)

My enemy (look, look, look, look)

(Look out for yourself)

But I’m ready

Your words up on the wall as you’re praying for my fall

And the laughter in the halls and the names that I’ve been called

I stack it in my mind and I’m waiting for the time

When I show you what it’s like to be words spit in a mic

Tell you you’re the greatest

But once you turn they hate us (huh)

Oh, the misery

Everybody wants to be my enemy

Spare the sympathy

Everybody wants to be

My enemy (look, look, look, look)

(Look out for yourself)

My enemy (look, look, look, look)

(Look out for yourself)

Uh, look

Okay, I’m hoping that somebody pray for me

I’m praying that somebody hope for me

I’m staying where nobody ‘posed to be

P-P-Posted, being a wreck of emotions

Ready to go whenever, just let me know

The road is long, so put the pedal into the floor

The enemy on my trail, my energy unavailable

I’ma tell ’em hasta luego

They wanna plot on my trot to the top

I’ve been outta shape, thinkin’ out the box, I’m an astronaut

I blasted off the planet rock to cause catastrophe

And it matters more because I had it not

Had I thought about wreaking havoc on an opposition

Kinda shocking they wanted static with precision, I’m automatic

Quarterback, I ain’t talkin’ sacking

Pack it, pack it up, I don’t panic

Batter, batter up, who the baddest?

It don’t matter ’cause we at ya throat

Everybody wants to be my enemy

Spare the sympathy

Everybody wants to be

My enemy

Oh, the misery

Everybody wants to be my enemy

Spare the sympathy

Everybody wants to be my enemy

Pray it away, I swear

I’ll never be a saint, no way

My enemy

Pray it away, I swear

I’ll never be a saint

(Look out for yourself)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Benjamin Arthur Mckee, Daniel Coulter Reynolds, Daniel James Platzman, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Destin Route, Justin Tranter, Mattias Per Larsson, Robin Lennart Fredriksson