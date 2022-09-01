Here Are the Lyrics to Harry Styles’ ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’

Harry Styles‘ third studio album, Harry’s House, opens with the jazzy, playful “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.”
The singer’s third solo album rocketed in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate; it’s the biggest weekly total for an album this year, surpassing the opening tally of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers a week earlier (295,500 units). Harry’s House is just the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week and logs the biggest total since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units on the chart dated Dec. 4, 2021.
If you need a guide to follow along with Harry Styles’ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” find the lyrics below:
Ba, ba-ba
Ba-ba, ba-ba
Green eyes, fried rice
I could cook an egg on you
Late night, game time
Coffee on the stove, yeah
You’re sweet ice cream
But you could use a flake or two
Blue bubblegum twisted ’round your tongue
I don’t want you to get lost
I don’t want you to go broke
I want you
It’s ’cause I love you, babe
In every kind of way
Just a little taste
Know I love you, babe
Ba, ba-ba
Ba-ba, ba-ba
(You know I love you, babe)
Ba, ba-ba
Ba-ba, ba-ba
Excuse me, green tea
Music for a sushi restaurant
From ice on rice
Scuba-duba-do-boo-boo
Music for a sushi restaurant
Music for a sushi restaurant
Music for whatever you want
Scuba-duba-do-boo-boo
I’m not going to get lost
I’m not going to go broke
Staying cool
(Know I love you, babe)
Ba, ba-ba
Ba-ba, ba-ba
(You know I love you, babe)
Ba, ba-ba
Ba-ba, ba-ba
If the stars were edible
And our hearts were never full
Could we live with just a taste?
Just a taste
It’s ’cause I love you, babe
In every kind of way
Just a little taste
Know I love you, babe
Ba, ba-ba
Ba-ba, ba-ba
(You know I love you, babe)
Ba, ba-ba
Ba-ba, ba-ba
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Harry Edward Styles, Mitchell Kristopher Rowland, Thomas Edward Percy Hull, Tyler Sam Johnson