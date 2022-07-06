Here Are the Lyrics to Harry Styles’ ‘Late Night Talking’

A standout track from Harry Styles‘ third studio album, Harry’s House, has been the groovy love song, “Late Night Talking.”

Styles first debuted the song at his 2022 Coachella headlining performance back in April, before the album was eventually released in May. “Late Night Talking” has since peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” find the lyrics below:

Things haven’t been quite the same

There’s a haze on the horizon, babe

It’s only been a couple of days

And I miss you, mm, yeah

When nothin’ really goes to plan

You stub your toe or break your camera

I’ll do everythin’ I can

To help you through

If you’re feelin’ down

I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around

I just wanna make you happier, baby

We’ve been doin’ all this late night talkin’

‘Bout anythin’ you want until the mornin’

Now you’re in my life

I can’t get you off my mind

I’ve never been a fan of change

But I’d follow you to any place

If it’s Hollywood or Bishopsgate

I’m coming too

If you’re feelin’ down

I just wanna make you happier, baby

Wish I was around

I just wanna make you happier, baby

We’ve been doin’ all this late night talkin’

‘Bout anythin’ you want until the mornin’

Now you’re in my life

I can’t get you off my mind

Can’t get you off my mind

Can’t get you off my mind (can’t get you off my mind)

I won’t even try (I won’t even try)

To get you off my mind (get you off my mind)

We’ve been doin’ all this late night talkin’

‘Bout anythin’ you want until the mornin’

Now you’re in my life

I can’t get you off my mind

Can’t get you off my mind (all this late night talkin’)

Can’t get you off my mind (all this late night talkin’)

I won’t even try (all this late night talkin’)

Can’t get you off my

All this late night talkin’

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Harry Edward Styles, Thomas Edward Percy Hull