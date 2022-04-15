Here Are the Lyrics to Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’

Sometimes, there comes a point in a relationship where you have to acknowledge: It’s no longer the same as it was.
In Harry Styles‘ blockbuster new single “As It Was” — which flew straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the singer/songwriter seems to be reflecting on himself and on a partnership that has evolved beyond its early stages.
Before Styles hits the stage Friday night (April 15) on day 1 of Coachella for his very first gig at the Indio, Calif., festival, take a closer look at the lyrics for the lead single from his upcoming Harry’s House album, arriving May 20.
(Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you)
Holdin’ me back
Gravity’s holdin’ me back
I want you to hold out the palm of your hand
Why don’t we leave it at that?
Nothin’ to say
When everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced
And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same
Answer the phone
“Harry, you’re no good alone
Why are you sitting at home on the floor?
What kind of pills are you on?”
Ringin’ the bell
And nobody’s coming to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to know that you’re well, oh-oh-oh
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same
Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet
I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave America, two kids follow her
I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first
(Hey)
As it was
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC
Written by: Harry Styles, Thomas Edward Percy Hull, Tyler Johnson