Here Are the Lyrics to Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’

Sometimes, there comes a point in a relationship where you have to acknowledge: It’s no longer the same as it was.

In Harry Styles‘ blockbuster new single “As It Was” — which flew straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the singer/songwriter seems to be reflecting on himself and on a partnership that has evolved beyond its early stages.

Before Styles hits the stage Friday night (April 15) on day 1 of Coachella for his very first gig at the Indio, Calif., festival, take a closer look at the lyrics for the lead single from his upcoming Harry’s House album, arriving May 20.

(Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you)

Holdin’ me back

Gravity’s holdin’ me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don’t we leave it at that?

Nothin’ to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

Answer the phone

“Harry, you’re no good alone

Why are you sitting at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?”

Ringin’ the bell

And nobody’s coming to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you’re well, oh-oh-oh

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids follow her

I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first

(Hey)

As it was

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING LLC

Written by: Harry Styles, Thomas Edward Percy Hull, Tyler Johnson