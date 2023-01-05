Here Are the Lyrics to HARDY’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Feat. Lainey Wilson

HARDY and Lainey Wilson teamed up for a rare murder ballad in country’s modern era.

“You rarely hear songs like this that bring light to heavy situations that people are really scared to talk about,” Wilson told Billboard of the track. “I feel, in my heart, that our job is to sing about the things that people are afraid to talk about. It’s a song that definitely starts a conversation.”

If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “Wait in the Track,” find the lyrics below:

I got turned around in some little townI’d never been to beforeWorking my way through a middle of JuneMidnight thunderstormThere was something in the headlightsIt stopped me on a dimeWell, she was scared to deathSo I said “Climb in” and in she climbedOh, yeah

Well, she was bruised and broke from head to toe

With a tear in her blood stained shirt

She didn’t tell the whole truth but she didn’t have to

I knew what had happened to her

I didn’t load her down with questions

That girl had been through enough

I just threw it in drive, looked in those eyes

And I asked her where he was

I don’t know if he’s an angel

‘Cause angels don’t do what he did

He was hellbent to find the man behind

All the whiskey scars I hid

I never thought my day of justice

Would come from a judge under a seat

But I knew right then I’d never get hit again

When he said to me

“Wait in the truck”

“Just wait in the truck”

Well, I knocked and knocked and no one came

So I kicked in his double wide door

I let the hammer drop before he got

To that 12 he was reaching for

I didn’t try to hide my pistol

I didn’t even try to run

I just sat on the porch, smoking one of his cigarettes

And waited for the cops to come

I don’t know if he’s an angel

‘Cause angels don’t do what he did

He was hellbent to find the man behind

All the whiskey scars I hid

I never thought my day of justice

Would come from a judge under a seat

But I knew right then I’d never get hit again

When he said to me

“Wait in the truck”

“Just wait in the truck”

Whoa (oh)

Have mercy on me, Lord

Have mercy on me

Have mercy on me (oh), Lord

It’s been sixty months and she still comes

To see me from time to time

It was worth the price, to see a brighter side

Of the girl I picked up that night

And I might be here forever

It ain’t paradise that’s true

But it’s a whole hell of a lot better

Than the place I sent him to, yeah

(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)

Wait in the truck (have mercy on me)

Just wait in the truck

(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)

Wait in the truck (Lord, have mercy)

Just wait in the truck

(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)

Have mercy on me, Lord

Have mercy on me

(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)

Have mercy on me, Lord

(Have mercy on me)

(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck

(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)

Wait in the truck (please, have mercy)

Just wait in the truck (please, have mercy)

